A man has taken to TikTok to share a snap of a R125 million house in Cape Town and Mzansi is mesmerised by the home's aesthetic.

Mzansi has been blown away by a video of a house in Bishopscourt. Image: @nunobrizido/ Inside Creative House Getty Image

R125 million home in Cape Town shocks Mzansi

Posted by a realtor on the video platform @nunobrizido. The clip has geared over 56.4K views in one day, thousands of likes, and many comments. The real estate agent revealed in the video that the house is located in Bishopscourt, a posh residential area in the Western Cape in South Africa's Southern Suburbs of Cape Town. It is small and forms parts of the Cape Town Metropolitan Municipality.

The house tour begins outside the house, showcasing the extensive outdoor area. It then moves indoors, unveiling the beautiful interior designs, and ends at the backyard, showing the vast pool area.

The home's architectural was out of this world, leaving peeps in total awe of how stunning the house looked.

SA reacts to home tour video

Rae_0203_ asked:

"Who owns this house what do u do for a living do u want to adopt me or marry me."

Rory mclean joked by saying:

"Say no more fam, I’ll put a deposit of R2 down for hope lol."

Ms Gem said:

"Beautiful but not for me , who is going to make sure all the doors and windows are locked at night."

Ridaa wrote:

"My type of house."

Penny added:

"Absolutely stunning."

Nana Aikins commented:

"So insane."

