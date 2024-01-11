A woman proudly shows off her beautiful, unfurnished home on TikTok, sparking online praise

Despite lacking furniture, she cherishes her own space and rarely feels the need to leave it

The video resonates with netizens who celebrate her achievement and prioritise homeownership over flashy things

A homeowner proudly showcases her unfurnished house on TikTok. Image: Morsa Images

Source: Getty Images

A proud homeowner took to social media to show off her most prized possession, a lovely unfurnished home.

In a TikTok video shared by @hlaulig, the woman is seen showcasing the house which appears clean and spacious. Most of the rooms stand completely empty with just white curtains covering the windows.

While the space may be very empty, the house is still very beautiful, and @hlaulig takes much pride in it.

She even shared that her home was the reason she barely attended parties or events as she was quite comfortable being in her house.

She captioned the post:

"Three years in this house, no furniture but bona sana I can't even visit or stay in someone's house because I have mine."

Mzansi impressed by the house

Many netizens responded with positive comments to the post as they applauded the woman for having her own house.

user6081035481224lovey❤️ said:

"The fact that you have your own house . It's a blessing my loveI feel you ."

Mimi_Meighmeigh wrote:

"Me too babes, 3 years now without furniture In our house Mara the fact that we ain’t paying rent no more makes it all worth it ."

Thully Ndaba commented:

"Awukolodi muntu uhlezi kwakho. All the best sisi ."

Liver Tayet-ni Morab said:

"Same boat. Kere it didn't even hurt being broke because I eknow wher it went."

Motso wrote:

"The house is even beautiful with or without furniture."

MissGee commented:

"Kodwa getting your own place is a flex. Usebenzile ghel ."

Couple ditches apartment renting and transforms humble shack

In another story, Briefly News reported that a couple has gone viral on TikTok after sharing a video tour of their humble shack, which they have transformed into a cosy and stylish home.

TikTokker @maka_zazi posted the video on TikTok with the caption:

"When I met my partner back in 2018 he was renting. In 2020 we decided to get our own space and put up ihoki (shack) and be rent-free. It's been baby steps, but we are definitely getting there."

Source: Briefly News