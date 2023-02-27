Mzansi clapped for a couple who poured every cent they had into building their dream home

TikTok user @nqobileandpercymseleku shared a comical video showing their beautiful home with no furniture

People reminded the couple that the furniture would come, but for now, they should be proud of the home

Building a home is a huge achievement that comes with a lot of responsibility and sacrifice. One Mzansi couple now owns a stunning home with no furniture, lol.

Building their dream home meant they'd have to wait a while to fill it. Image: TikTok / @nqobileandpercymseleku

Source: TikTok

Gone are the days when owning your own home came with age. Nowadays, most people die without ever dreaming of the possibility.

Mzansi couple show off their beautiful empty home in hilarious TikTok

TikTok user @nqobileandpercymseleku shared a comical video of her and her man occupying their dream home. In the video, they sleep on the floor, chill in the shower and eat on the stairs because they have no furniture.

Committing to pour all their funds into this home means furnishing it will also be a process. Good things take time!

Take a look:

Mzansi congratulated couple on their awesome home, laughing at their struggle

While the clip had a laughable side, the fact that these two managed to build such a massive home is enough to be proud of. People reminded them that good things take time, and soon their home will be filled with all they desire!

Read some of the positive comments:

@Miss Skye said:

“At least you’re sleeping on the floor of your dream home.”

@benajahbus said:

“Congratulations, the important thing is the house.”

@Matshepo Moeketsi said:

“Fact remains - the house is in the bag! Such an incredible achievement.”

@lesego_mabuela said:

“Having each other is the best.”

@agiekap❤️ said:

“We are currently sitting on camp chairs.”

