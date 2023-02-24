White Canadian choreographer viral TikTok parodies South Africans in the Gym to 'Mona Lisa' by Lojay & Sarz
- A Canadian choreographer shared a TikTok video featuring his dance moves to Mona Lisa by Lojay & Sarz, which he believes is how South Africans get down to Amapiano in the gym
- The video was found to be hilarious, but South Africans felt that the choreographer should have used a local song to complete the vibe
- The video shows dance moves that may not be safe to perform in the gym, but lifting weights to Mona Lisa by Lojay & Sarz can be a lot of fun
A Canadian choreographer shared a TikTok video showing how he thinks South Africans get down to Amapiano in the gym. The track on his playlist was Mona Lisa by Lojoay & Sarz, and he had some dance moves, that's for sure.
Not sure they are gym safe, though.
Lifting weights to Mona Lisa by Lojay & Sarz seems like a lot of fun
Everyone has a gym playlist tailored to their needs, but sometimes you pick songs that put you in a party mood instead of a gym one. And this song fits the bill perfectly if you want to go hard on that cardio. You can watch the hilarious video below:
South Africans loved it but wanted a song from Mzansi instead
People found the video hilarious in general, but South Africans felt that he could've used a local song to complete the vibe. Here is what some of them had to say:
@Mr.Legacy:
"At least use a song from SA."
@Lil Shwayte said:
"Do with Ampiano song please."
ChérieCoco said:
"Amazing! But wrong song."
@MpilohZee added:
"The punching bag one really took me out."
Amapiano lover gets dad to do Uncle Waffles dance challenge
In other international Amapiano news, Briefly news reported on a TikTokker who danced to amapiano with his dad. Seeing the father-son duo pull off Uncle Waffles' dance amazed people. The father and son video were completely in sync and recreated viral moves.
SD Lioness entertainment commented:
"I love the way you guys enjoy music when performing, the facial expression and movement is everything for me. Do a video with my song."
