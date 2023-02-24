A Canadian choreographer shared a TikTok video featuring his dance moves to Mona Lisa by Lojay & Sarz, which he believes is how South Africans get down to Amapiano in the gym

The video was found to be hilarious, but South Africans felt that the choreographer should have used a local song to complete the vibe

The video shows dance moves that may not be safe to perform in the gym, but lifting weights to Mona Lisa by Lojay & Sarz can be a lot of fun

Getting fit to "Mona Lisa", Mzansi style. @krank_/TikTok

Source: TikTok

A Canadian choreographer shared a TikTok video showing how he thinks South Africans get down to Amapiano in the gym. The track on his playlist was Mona Lisa by Lojoay & Sarz, and he had some dance moves, that's for sure.

Not sure they are gym safe, though.

Lifting weights to Mona Lisa by Lojay & Sarz seems like a lot of fun

Everyone has a gym playlist tailored to their needs, but sometimes you pick songs that put you in a party mood instead of a gym one. And this song fits the bill perfectly if you want to go hard on that cardio. You can watch the hilarious video below:

South Africans loved it but wanted a song from Mzansi instead

People found the video hilarious in general, but South Africans felt that he could've used a local song to complete the vibe. Here is what some of them had to say:

@Mr.Legacy:

"At least use a song from SA."

@Lil Shwayte said:

"Do with Ampiano song please."

ChérieCoco said:

"Amazing! But wrong song."

@MpilohZee added:

"The punching bag one really took me out."

Amapiano lover gets dad to do Uncle Waffles dance challenge

In other international Amapiano news, Briefly news reported on a TikTokker who danced to amapiano with his dad. Seeing the father-son duo pull off Uncle Waffles' dance amazed people. The father and son video were completely in sync and recreated viral moves.

SD Lioness entertainment commented:

"I love the way you guys enjoy music when performing, the facial expression and movement is everything for me. Do a video with my song."

