A TikTok video of a child expressing confusion about her grandparents church has gone viral

The footage shows the grandparents waving goodbye before going to church before the child asks if they're going to a granny school

The child's innocent question left many netizens amused online as some urged the mother to take the child to church

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate Youth Month with Briefly News! Nominate a young entrepreneur under 35 with an inspiring story to be our 7th 'Young Money Maker'. Let's shine a light on their achievements together! Nominate now

A child was confused about where her grandparents were going when her mom dropped them off at church. Image: @manjoms18

Source: TikTok

A little girl had South African social media users laughing out loud after being captured on camera innocently asking a funny question about her grandparents going to church.

Child asks about "granny school"

A Video posted on TikTok by @manjoms18 shows the child's mother dropping the child's grandparents off at church as they wave goodbye.

The grandmother and grandfather make their way into the church, and the child in the car can be heard asking whether they are "going to a granny school". Her mother breaks into laughter as she explains that they are going to church.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Watch the adorable video below:

Mzansi amused by child's question

The video sparked humour and banter among many netizens as they responded to the child's confusion.

While many could understand why the child would think the church was a "granny school", others urged @manjoms18 to take her child to church to familiarise herself with the environment.

bongileshantel commented:

"Ngicela ukubona lobuzayo. (Can I please see the one asking the question)."

Briemx said:

"My nephew is 6 and has never been to church ."

Boitumelogumede commented:

"Isang bana kerekeng bathong (Take the child to church guys)."

nonhlanhlagwala8 replied:

" Take kids to church guys ngeke ."

mhlongononku responded:

"Granny’s School vele abapheli esontweni labo."

Maggie commented:

"Yaaaa. It's their school wena Nana. They spend too much time there, we might as well call it their school."

Magasman Authi e Gra replied:

"TBH, it actually is - makes sense to me ."

Thembeka commented:

"Lol kodwa ingane iqinisile (Lol, but the child is right)."

Gogo buys grandchild a new iPhone in cash

In another story, Briefly News reported that a young woman took to social media to show off how her grandmother spoiled her with a brand-new phone.

A video posted on TikTok by @siimply_kea shows her at an iStore with her gogo as she picks out a new Apple device.

The gogo is seen paying for the phone in cold, hard cash before the grandchild shoes off her new phone.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News