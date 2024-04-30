A group of fathers attended the children's preschool to have some light fun with their kids

The dads were seen in a TikTok video singing and dancing to preschool songs, having more fun than their kids

The online community reacted to the video, with many applauding the preschool and the fathers for the initiative

A group of dads danced and sang with their preschool kids. Images: @Westend61, @mihailomilovanovic

Source: Getty Images

A TikTok video showing dads having fun with their kids in a preschool touched online users.

In the clip uploaded by @itumelengpreschool, a group of fathers attended their kids' preschool just to have fun with them. In the video, the dads are standing by the walls around the class with their kids. They were enjoyable singing preschool songs.

One dad can be seen in the middle of the classroom, leading the song as they all adorably dance. The kids were also visibly enjoying their fathers' presence in their preschool.

Fathers have fun in their kids' preschool

Watch the adorable TikTok video below:

TikTokkers loved the video

The video garnered over 38k likes, with many online users loving what the preschool and fathers did.

@John Mpho wrote:

"Loyo mtwana ongena baba bafwethu mthathen naye nijaive naye nimjabulise angaban kuth yena akanamuntu on her side ❤️." (Please my brothers, also dance with those kids who don't have fathers so they don't feel left out)

@LONDIWE CELE539 commented:

"Absent fathers are really missing out shame❤️."

@JUSTLO_24 joked:

"It’s the dads having more fun than the kids for me. ❤️"

@xolelwa hoped:

"Imagine how that one child who doesn't have a present father or any father figure in their lives feel...well done to all present dad we pray others will learn from this."

@Baba ka Enzo felt envious:

"The way I’d participate can’t wait for mine to start daycare."

@Thabang Sphalaphala said:

"I'm sho uncles are also here to feel the void."

Dad shops with baby on his back

In another story, Briefly News reported about a hands-on father who shopped with his baby on his back.

One man became a viral hit for breaking free from gender norms. The gent had his baby comfortably wrapped on his back with a pink towel while running errands at a shopping centre. He posted a video of his quality time with the little girl on his TikTok page @papa_wawa20220602, and it got a whopping 281 000 views.

Source: Briefly News