Jasond Gonzalez, George Matlou, Njabulo Ngcobo, Keagan Dolly, Itumeleng Khune and Edson Castillo all face the end of their contracts at Kaizer Chiefs

A Briefly News source said the decision over the future of the players will depend on the new coach, who is yet to be hired

Chiefs fans took to social media to share their opinion about some of the players as they await the announcement of the new coach

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

George Matlou and Njabulo Ngcobo are part of six players who could leave Kaizer Chiefs. Image: lgmatlou and njabulobulour

Source: Instagram

As many as six players could leave Kazier Chiefs, who have yet to name a new coach for next season.

The club will honour legendary goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune, while Jasond Gonzalez, George Matlou, Njabulo Ngcobo, Keagan Dolly, and Edson Castillo all face a Chiefs exit.

The new coach will decide the player's futures

Chiefs confirm they will bid farewell to Khune on their Twitter (X) page:

A Briefly News source said the yet-to-be-confirmed coach will decide the futures of the six players, while defender Ngcobo has reportedly spoken to PSL rivals AmaZulu FC.

The source said

"There are players whose contracts are expiring, and there are targets in the transfer market, but nothing can be confirmed until the new coach is hired; he will have the final say."

Amakhosi fans share their views

Chiefs supporters took to social media to share their views about who should stay at the Soweto club while they await the announcement of Cavin Johnson's replacement.

Mbhoni Erasmus says some players should be kept:

"Dove, Ngcobo, Sithebe and Matlou. We still need them in our team."

Christopher Tau Malema wants Gonzales to go:

"Please let them release the Gonzalez guy."

Zika Dlaminie prefers to keep Ngcobo:

"What a joke releasing Ngcobo instead of [Zitha] Kwinika."

Katlego Trey is confused:

"I don't understand Kaizer Chiefs releasing players before the new coach arrives. He'll be the one to choose his players. That's why it'll take Kaizer Chiefs years to be back."

Svokols Sniks says all the players must go:

"All are doing bad."

Sifiso Hlanti signs new Kaizer Chiefs deal

As reported by Briefly News, defender Sifiso Hlanti has agreed to a one-year extension at Kaizer Chiefs.

The defender's previous contract expires at the end of June 2024, but Chiefs decided to extend his stay at the club.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News