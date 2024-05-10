Defender Njabulo Ngcobo is thinking about his future at Kaizer Chiefs as he nears the end of his contract at the end of June 2024

A Briefly News source says the club want to offer Ngcobo an extension, but the 29-year-old wants regular playing time

Amakhosi fans believe the player should be allowed to leave if he wants, as he has never lived up to his potential at the Soweto club

Kaizer Chiefs defender Njabulo Ngcobo wants more minutes on the field. Image: Kaizer Chiefs FC

Source: Facebook

Former PSL Defender of the Year Njabulo Ngcobo wants Kaizer Chiefs to promise him more minutes on the pitch before extends his contract.

The 29-year-old defender, a target for AmaZulu, is nearing the end of his Chiefs contract at the end of June 2024.

Njabulo Ngcobo wants more game time

Amakhosi fans are divided over Ngcobo, as confirmed in the tweet below:

According to a Briefly News source, Ngcobo is hesitant to follow in the footsteps of fellow Amakhosi defender Sifiso Hlanti, who recently agreed to an extension.

The source said

"Chiefs want to keep Ngcobo, but he wants the club to promise him more game time, which they cannot guarantee right now. It is an understandable request if you think about his age and that he played a lot before coming to Chiefs, but things has not work out the way he wanted."

Amakhosi fans want Ngcobo to leave

Amakhosi faithful took to social media to say Chiefs should honour Ngcobo's wishes, while some feel that the player does not have the quality to play for the Soweto club.

Gibbs Mjoli Gibisa says Ngcobo should leave:

"They must let him go. They never appreciated his presence."

MC Diamond is not a fan:

"The most useless defender Chiefs have ever had."

Siyanda Gcwabe says Ngcobo must be patient:

"He must wait for a new coach; I wish they could play him in midfield in his natural position."

Daniel Masilo says the defender must leave:

"I can't wait to see him gone. Kaizer Chiefs is bigger than him."

Nompumelelo Luthuli says Chiefs must honour Ngcobo's wishes:

"If he wants to leave, let him go."

