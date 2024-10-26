Jacob Zuma maintains that he will appeal his expulsion from the African National Congress

The former president was expelled from the party after he formed the uMkhonto weSizwe Party

South Africans are amused by Zuma's plans, saying that he is using the ANC to try and remain relevant

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

South Africans are amused that Jacob Zuma wants to join the ANC while he's still the leader of the MK Party. Image: Michele Spatari/ Rajesh Jantilal.

Source: Getty Images

Jacob Zuma will always be a part of the African National Congress.

That's according to uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party national spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela, who confirmed that the party leader would appeal his expulsion from the ANC.

Zuma was expelled from the party in July after being found guilty of bringing the party into disrepute.

This was due to him forming and campaigning for another political organisation, the MK Party.

MK Party allows for dual membership

According to the party's newly drawn-up constitution, party members can hold dual membership in different political parties in cases of "exceptional and strategic circumstances."

Ndhlela recently explained that Zuma was one of these dual members and that he would appeal his expulsion.

"When we hear the president from time to time, at a slip of the tongue, mention the former liberation movement, it's because he is a dual member.

He has dual membership, and that brings me to announce that on the first of November, the president will appeal the NDC [ANC’s National Disciplinary Committee] of the former liberation movement on his membership," he said.

Mbalula confirms Zuma’s appeal

ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula has since confirmed that the former president’s appeal to be reinstated as a member was being processed but that Zuma was not a party member.

“Jacob Zuma remains expelled in the ANC. He is an expelled member of the ANC. He has appealed, and his appeal is being processed, but he is an expelled member of the ANC,” Mbalula said.

He added that Zuma was intentionally confusing the public by claiming to have dual membership to garner more reach.

South Africans weigh in on Zuma’s membership

Zuma’s claims that he was part of the ANC still have social media users talking.

Erna Eygel asked:

“Why is the ANC even considering an appeal?”

Vincent Motswiri joked:

“Zuma is a polygamist and does not understand why in politics he cannot do it.”

Chris Pretorius asked:

“He starts MK but still wants to be ANC?”

Patrick Rebombo added:

“Jacob Zuma is using the ANC to remain relevant. He is 83 years old, and his blind loyalists think he will deliver them to Canaan.”

@Ddawg86:

“Zuma is changing the world, I tell you. Next thing FIFA will allow dual registration of players. Imagine being registered for Chiefs and Royal AM.”

@eye2checkmate joked:

“He wants his bread buttered both sides🤣🤣.”

Gwede Mantashe throws shade at ANC

Briefly News previously reported how Gwede Mantashe unpressed unhappiness with the way the MK Party attracted voters.

The ANC’s National Chairperson accused the party of only targeting a certain type of voter, saying they weren’t there for all citizens.

South Africans accused Mantashe and the ANC of being hypocrites, saying that they had done the same thing before.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News