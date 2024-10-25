Gwede Mantashe recently explained why the ANC did poorly in some provinces during the national election

Mantashe threw shade at the uMkhonto weSizwe Party, saying that they only targeted a certain type of voter

South Africans have accused Mantashe and the ANC of doing the same thing that the MK Party recently did

Gwede Mantashe said that the MK Party and Jacob Zuma only focused on a certain type of voter, which was bad for the ANC and IFP in the recent national elections.

Gwede Mantashe has thrown shade at the uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MK Party).

The ANC’s National Chairperson reflected on how the party performed during the recent national elections, saying they stole votes away from the IFP and ANC.

Mantashe made the comments during a memorial service for late Labour Minister Membathisi Mdladlana.

Mantashe says ANC supporters voted MK

Addressing the fallen ANC comrade, Mantashe noted that many supporters wore the party’s memorabilia but voted for Jacob Zuma.

"In KZN, we were punished by your age-mate Jacob Gedleyihlekisa Zuma; he punished us there. They say our people went to the voting stations wearing ANC T-shirts and ate ANC food but voted for the MKP. He evidently defeated us. He finished us as well as the IFP. I am reporting to you, bhuti Bhalo, that your mate did us dirty in KZN," Mantashe said.

Mantashe claims MK targeted Zulu people

The former Secretary General of the party also claimed that the party only did well because they targeted a specific demographic, something he called ethno-nationalism.

According to Mantashe, the party was only for the Zulu people and not for everyone. However, the party has maintained on numerous occasions that it is for everyone and just the Zulu nation.

Social media users criticise Mantashe

South Africans who took to social media accused Mantashe of making excuses for the ANC’s poor showing in the elections while saying they weren’t that different from the MK Party.

Ngezi Cromza said:

“That can never be denied. Even you, Gwede, campaign in class. You target the poor and abuse them.”

Sibusiso Mthombheni added:

“When this one was the party's Secretary General, he used to be so arrogant, going as far as telling us the ANC was the "victim of its success." Now that the chickens are roosting at home, he's coming up with all sorts of excuses. People were very generous towards the ANC for 30 years, and Mantashe and company spent all that time enriching themselves.

Willie Opperman said:

“And the pot is calling the kettle black. Idiot.”

Thulani Ncayiyana added:

“You were outplayed. The sooner you accept defeat, the better you can get help. Sore loser.”

Malome Kagiso said:

“Don’t these bitter idiots realise that the more they hate MKP, the more MKP grows even more?”

Denesh Ramdat Govender stated:

“No, you senile old fool. The ANC is failing the people. Blame yourselves, and you guys still have not learned. You all are still doing the same things you have done for the last 30 years. Wake up. People are fed up with you blaming Apartheid for everything. The blame game is not paying the bills and putting food on the table; come the next election, you all will crash and burn.”

Mantashe criticised by South Africans

In a related article, Mantashe previously found himself in hot water for comments about the MK Party.

Citizens criticised the ANC National Chairperson after he said that the MK Party did well because of tribalism.

Briefly News previously reported that Mantashe said that tribalism was a backward and fleeting style of politics.

