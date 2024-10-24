Presidency Slams Democratic Alliance’s Comments on Ramaphosa and Russia
- The office of President Cyril Ramaphosa dismissed statements the president of the Democratic Alliance recently spoke
- John Steenhuisen said the party distanced itself from Ramaphosa, calling Russia South Africa a valued ally
- The presidency dismissed his statements and accused him of trying to micromanage the president
Tebogo Mokwena, affiliated with Briefly News, provided political analysis and interviews in South Africa for Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News during his nine years of experience.
JOHANNESBURG — The Office of President Cyril Ramaphosa slammed the Democratic Alliance and accused the party of trying to micromanage the president.
Presidency dismisses DA
According to TimesLIVE, the president's spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, said the Democratic Alliance can't impose its position on the president. This was after DA president John Steenhuisen said the party cannot associate with an oppressive authoritarian.
Magwenya slammed the DA and called the party out for trying to micromanage the president. He said his statements, which he made during a bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, were made in the historical context of the relationship between Russia and the country that dates back to the days of the liberation struggle.
SA discusses DA furore
Netizens on Facebook jumped in on the furore between the presidency and the Democratic Alliance.
Seani Mutwanamba said:
"If the marriage is not working, you divorce."
Dada Linda Cbalkhulu said:
"The problem we will face from other countries is who to take srrously in this mix masala of a government. We're now facing a situation where we have a head that is not actually the head."
Musa Jazz Zulu said:
"Steenhuisen always displays his lack of education in public. He thinks he is the president of this country."
David Shamash Masiba said:
"Putin understands SA politics. Nothing will jeopardise our relationship with Russia."
Eugene Horak said:
"The DA should know its place."
New countries join BRICS
In a related article, Briefly News reported that new countries joined the BRICS bloc and were officially welcomed in August 2023.
These included Iran, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Ethiopia, and Egypt. South Africans were excited at the prospect of the country's economy growing.
