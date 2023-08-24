During the Brics Summit conclusion, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the bloc's decision to include six countries as new members

The countries are Argentina, Ethiopia, Iran, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates

Netizens have shared their views on the Brics expansion, with some saying they hope to see more African countries join the bloc

JOHANNESBURG - With the Brics Summit nearing its end, President Cyril Ramaphosa made an important announcement about the expansion of the bloc.

The Brics nation has decided to extend an invitation to six countries to join the cohort as new members. Image: Gianluigi Guercia

Source: Getty Images

During a with heads of state from India, China, Russia and Brazil, the president said the bloc agreed to extend an invitation to six countries to join Brics.

Which countries are joining Brics?

The Brics nations have all decided to welcome Argentina, Ethiopia, Iran, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to the bloc.

Watch the announcement :

The new members will officially join the bloc in January 2024. The current bloc had to discuss the guidelines for expansion during the summit.

"Brics itself is a diverse group of nations. It is an equal partnership of countries that have different views but have a shared vision for a better world.

"As the five Brics countries, we've reached an agreement to the guiding principles standards, criteria and procedures of the Brics expansion process, which has been in discussion for quite a while," said Ramaphosa.

Netizens weigh in on the new Brics members

@MondliNtuli_ZN said:

"I'm particularly excited about Egypt and Ethiopia. Halala."

@daowiz001 said:

"Shame, do you think the African 'leaders' realise they are being scammed into oblivion?"

@khiersaidani said:

"Is this the end of Western domination? Very good news for the world's population. #BRICS"

@HillaryTaylorVI said:

"What happened to the remaining 35 countries that had shown interest to join Brics? Were they rejected because they are poor?"

@tarrantimho said:

"Where are the African countries? Egypt doesn't count."

@Umzulu_Onemali said:

"Ramaphosa is smart, he managed to get two African countries."

