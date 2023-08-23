Russian President Vladimir Putin skipped the BRICS summit in Johannesburg, but his pre-recorded video message played for the attendees

The audience cheered as Ebrahim Patel, the Trade and Industry minister, introduced Putin's message

The recorded speech sparked mixed opinions from people around the world, with some saying Putin does not look real in the video

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during his press conference at the Konstantin Palace in Saint Petersburg, Russia. Image: Contributor

Source: Getty Images

SANDTON - Vladimir Putin's absence at the BRICS summit in Johannesburg was notable, yet a pre-recorded message from the Russian president was projected on large screens, to international and local delegates during the opening on Tuesday.

Putin's BRICS summit speech

Ebrahim Patel, the Minister of Trade and Industry, introduced Putin's message, prompting the audience to erupt in applause. In his address, Putin spoke openly about the significance of a robust Brics alliance and criticised the sanctions imposed on Russia by Western nations.

Vladimir Putin wanted for crimes

According to TimesLIVE, Vincent Magwenya, the spokesperson for the Presidency, conveyed that due to a mutual understanding, President Vladimir Putin wouldn't be present at the summit. Instead, the Russian Federation would be represented by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

This decision was made following discussions concerning the potential legal ramifications of Putin's presence in South Africa. This was mainly due to the International Criminal Court (ICC) having issued an arrest warrant for him on charges of "war crimes," stemming from his country's involvement in the Ukraine invasion.

See the video below:

Putin's speech makes waves online

Russian Sniper commented

"Putin in your presence what I hear is only good news. Without you, Africa is just a skeleton. Through you, we discovered the weakness of NATO."

@tuanmsallay posted:

"A leader with a vision."

@InnocentMan33 stated:

"The cheer from the crowd at the beginning was awesome."

@SylviaBuch76790 said:

"Doesn't look like the real Putin."

@IMO123444 wrote:

"Locked himself in his castle I see."

@Bunt1ngRust asked:

"Why wasn’t he there in person? Oh because he’s a wanted war criminal."

