He complained about the toll the trial has taken on him, mentioning chronic illness and difficulties in recovery due to constant travel

South Africans are refusing to sympathise with Mosia and alleged that lies had caused his ill health

PRETORIA - One of the police officers in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial says being the witness box has had a negative impact on his health.

Crime scene expert Thabo Mosia says the Senzo Meyiwa trial has impacted his health negatively. Images: Anesh Debiky & @DR_CEO_/Twitter

Sergeant Thabo Mosia, the crime scene expert who went to Kelly Khumalo's mother's house in 2014 to gather evidence after the football star was murdered, complained about the toll the case has on him.

Crime scene expert says he is tired of the trial

During cross-examination on Monday, 21 August, Mosia complained that his health has been on the decline since he took the stand.

According to TimesLIVE, Mosia voiced his dissatisfaction with the court after he was asked to bring the case numbers of the cases he worked on after visiting the Meyiwa crime scene.

Mosia argued that he was ill for five months after testifying last year. He said the trial was too much and did not believe that he would be able to recover because of the constant travel from Mpumalanga to Pretoria.

"I have some chronic illness, and it is because of this witness box that I got so sick last year for about five months," Mosia said.

Advocate Zandile Mshololo said she sympathised with Mosia but did not believe he had other cases and had no justifiable reason to leave the Meyiwa crime scene the night he was killed.

According to IOL, Mshololo asked Mosia to bring his pocketbook to show that he went to another crime scene, and he said he does not think he still has it.

South Africans unsympathetic to crime scene expert's ill health

Tshepiso DeepSaint Mokale said:

"He’s running away from his incompetence, he’s been exposed to the last degree... this shows how SAPS members keep failing at their jobs with no consequences."

Moreshka Lebonasa said:

"Well, had you done your job correctly, you wouldn't be having such problems."

Sinhlatii Munhu commented:

"It's not the trial, honestly! It's his conscience! Lies make you sick because you have to be on your guard all the time lest you make some mistake of divulging the truth! My opinion, Mr Crime scene expert?.... the truth will set you free from all your current ailments!"

Thembisile Tlhabanelo said:

"He should have just told the truth for his health's sake"

C'pho Maleka said:

"It's true. I once attended a court that has been dragging on for a long. One of the witnesses put it straight to the magistrate that he could no longer take it anymore."

Siyabonga Innocent said:

"Who cares... He must be asked about what happened, he went there after all."

