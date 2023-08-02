Accused number three in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, Mthobisi Mncube's cellphone contents were laid out in court

The fifth state witness testified that Mncube's phone had several images of guns and stacks of cash

South Africans are doubting Sergeant Moses Mabasa's evidence and say true hitmen would never save such images

PRETORIA - The fifth state witness in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial has shared damning contents on accused number three, Mthobisi Mncube's cellphone.

Accused number three reportedly had pictures of guns and money on his cellphone. Image: Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

Testifying at the Pretoria High Court, cellphone analyst Sergeant Moses Mabasa revealed the pictures found on the accused's cellphone after his arrest.

Accused number 3 had pictures of a gun and bags full of cash

Mbasa told the court that he was called to analyse accused number three's phone after he was arrested in 2015 for a different charge.

The contents downloaded from Mncube's phone showed pictures of guns and stacks of money, reports EWN.

The state witness said there was an image of a silver and gold firearm labelled "my killing machine" on the accused's phone taken on 6 October 2014. There was another picture of a rifle and a 9mm pistol on a car seat.

“There’s a picture saved... it’s a picture of a rifle and a 9mm [pistol] on a car seat," said Mbasa.

According to Mbasa, there were many other concerning pictures of guns on Mncube's phone. He added that there were pictures of R100 and R200 notes saved as “Impande yesono” (the root of all sin), reports The Citizen.

The trial continues on Wednesday, 2 August, as South Africans wait with bated breath to find out what happened the night Meyiwa was killed.

South Africans weigh in on the incriminating evidence found on accused number three's phone

@SlungileK said:

"Hahawe’re being fooled here what kind Of Nkabi would have time to rename pictures “My killing machine”#senzomeyiwatrial"

@MsTiisetso said:

"They sent those pictures to those devices and put the caption on there... Inkabi don't have time for that shame amanga wabo "

@shibe_tshibe said:

"No, man, I don't believe that one can take a pic of his gun and caption it, "my killing machine" knowing that he once used it in such a crime. No, I refuse #SenzoMeyiwaTrial"

