Kelly Khumalo has had a moment to exhale after her defence lawyer put up a fierce fight in court

Advocate Zandile Mshololo put up the fourth state's witness evidence to flames after a cross-examination

Mshololo, after a rigorous fight, was able to discredit that it was Khumalo's phone that called the fifth suspect

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

PRETORIA - Another day of the Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial at the Pretoria High Court brought a glimpse of light to the controversy-smeared Kelly Khumalo as the defence lawyer fought tooth and nail to acquit her clients.

Kelly Khumalo was handed a lifeline by defence lawyer Advocate Zandile Mshololo when her cellphone number could not be verified. Images: @KellyKhumaloZA @joy_zelda

Source: Instagram

Advocate Mshololo cracks cellphone number accusation

Advocate Zandile Mshololo was at loggerheads with the state's fourth witness, Col Lambertus Steyn. The police analyst submitted that the singer had been in contact with the fifth suspect, Fisokuhle Ntuli.

The SowetanLIVE reported that Steyn admitted that the evidence claiming that the cellphone numbers were interchangeably used on 2 August, 15 August and 26 October 2014 was not verified by RICA:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“The investigations team did give me enough evidence to tell me that the number that ends with 202 belongs to suspect number five [Ntuli]. The other number which ends with 458 belongs to Kelly Khumalo.”

Social media reacts to Colonel Steyn's testimony

Twitter users used the platform to share their frustrations on the case:

@katli_mathule asked:

"What if is Judge Maumela who gave Steyn an "Expert analyst" status?"

@IamMzilikazi joked:

"An expert is someone who knows more and more about less and less, that’s what the #SenzoMeyiwaTrial has taught us."

@cocoreserve felt unsure:

"After what Stein did/said, anything that will be said by other experts, hayi needs proper questioning #SenzoMeyiwatrial."

@katli_mathule discredited Steyn:

"Steyn is confused, if it doesn't make sense, usually is not true... His evidence sounds fabricated if you listen carefully."

South Africans start boycotting Kelly Khumalo

In another Briefly News report, Kelly Khumalo was canned by an upcoming festival called Tribute to Women.

Kelly was part of the 12 August line-up when calls to boycott the singer forced the organisers to let her go.

Khumalo has had public rejection since the death of her baby daddy and Orlando Pirates goalie, Senzo Meyiwa, who was killed at her family home on 26 October 2014.

The festival released a statement which partly said:

"We respect the legal process and wish to indicate that Ms Kelly Khumalo is innocent until proven otherwise."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News