After news got out that Kelly Khumalo was no longer part of the lineup for the Tribute to Women Festival, Ntsiki Mazwai added her opinion

She questioned why Sjava was still part of the lineup, as the muso faced allegations of abuse

Following the NPA's decision not to prosecute the charges against Sjava, he started getting more gigs

Ntsiki Mazwai is never one to bite her tongue when expressing her opinions on social media. She recently got dragged when she questioned why Sjava was still part of a lineup for a concert dedicated to women.

Ntsiki Mazwai was not in support of the Tribute to Women festival, dropping Kelly Khumalo, but keeping Sjava. Image: @ntsikimazwai, @kellykhumaloza, @sjava_atm

Source: Instagram

Kelly Khumalo got dropped by Women's Day event amid the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

Kelly Khumalo got canned by the Tribute to Women festival concert set to take place on 12 August 2023.

This was due to the ongoing Senzo Meyiwa trial, which has gripped the nation and seen Kelly Khumalo's name dominating headlines.

The organisers released a statement saying Kelly had been dropped from the lineup to allow her and her team to deal with the case.

They did, however, state that they believe she is innocent until proven guilty.

"We respect the legal process and wish to indicate that Ms Kelly Khumalo is innocent until proven otherwise."

Ntsiki Mazwai questions why the festival dropped Kelly Khumalo and still has Sjava as part of the lineup

Mafikizolo, Amanda Black, Nkosazana Duaghter, Kabza De Small, Pabi Cooper and Sjava perform at the event.

Taking to the comments section in a tweet by @ZANewsFlash, Ntsiki asked why Sjava is still part of the lineup.

"And Sjava still on the lineup."

Netizens drag Ntsiki Mazwai for stating her stance in the decision

Commenting under Ntsiki's tweet, SA had this to say:

@MelusiT said:

"Just because he calls himself iNkabi, you want him to get arrested?"

@Seokotsabk said:

"Sjava has been proven not guilty by the court."

@Nkuli_McG said:

"When Sjava's gigs were cancelled a couple of years ago, I don't remember you tweeting about Kelly Khumalo's gigs/shows. You become an activist when it suits your agenda."

@mmalenyalo_40 said:

"Let’s apply our mind; given the “innocent until proven guilty” context, why would Sjava be excluded?"

Lady Zamar rehashes alleged Sjava abuse ordeal in TikTok videos

Briefly News previously reported that Lady Zamar clarified a few misconceptions regarding her scandal with Sjava.

The singer said she never dropped the charge and still sticks to her guns about her allegedly getting abused.

