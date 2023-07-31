State witness Colonel Lambertus Steyn Is continuing his explosive testimony in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

Steyn told the Pretoria High Court his analysis showed that no one who was in the house when we were called tried to call the police or paramedics

The revelation has left South Africans with many questions, with citizens wondering why the occupants sought help from everyone else but the police

PRETORIA - Colonel Lambertus Steyn is back on the witness stand in the Senzo Meyiwa Murder trial and told the Pretoria High Court on Monday, 31 July, that no one called the police or emergency services when Meyiwa was shot.

The revelation has raised suspicions of many questions for South Africans who wondered why the six people in the house did not seek help from the authorities.

State's expert witness analyses phones of Kelly Khumalo and 5 others

Styen is attached to the national cold case investigation unit and was tasked with analysing data from the phones of the people in Kelly Khumlo’s Mthers Voeloorus house when the Bafana Bafana soccer star was killed on 26 October 2014.

In the house at the time of the alleged botched robbery were Meyiwa’s girlfriend, Kelly Khumalo, her sister and mother, Zandile and Gladness. Also present were the soccer star's friends Tumelo Madlala and Mthokozisi Thwala, as well as Zandile’s boyfriend at the time. Longwe Twala.

During cross-examination by defence advocate Sipho Ramosepele Styen revealed he did not find any dialled the number of emergency services or even 10111 on the phone of the six people in the house, Mail And Guardian reported.

When the state's first witness, Zandile Khumalo, was on the stand, she admitted that she did not attempt to call the authorities after Meyiwa was shot, Newzroom Afrika reported.

State witness revelation raises South Africans' suspicions

Below are some comments:

@ImOuttaNames2 pointed out:

“Yet Kelly Khumalo was able to call Chicco, and Chicco actually left Athol and got there to see Senzo dead.”

@Mamthi05 marvelled:

“Yho she [Kelly Khumalo] did not call the police?”

@TruscottTerry said:

“I feel very sad for Senzo Meyiwas’s family. How awful to know that not one person phoned for help. Where is the love?”

@SefakoX questioned:

“It is true, NONE of them inside that house called the police or an ambulance, yet they had cellphones with them. Instead, a few people were called after that incident. The question is why, if their intention was to save his life?”

@NobelaTompson added:

“That on its own raised a lot of questions on why they didn't phone the police, we are going somewhere.”

Senzo Meyiwa murder trial: state witness says Kelly Khumalo’s phone was wiped a day after murder

Earlier, Briefly News reported that Kelly Khumalo's cell phone records were the main talking point on Thursday, 28 July, during the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial.

The fourth state witness, Col Lambertus Steyn, a member national cold case investigation unit, revealed some never-before-heard information about the late Orlando Pirates' girlfriend's cell phone records.

Steyn revealed while tracking the activity of the singer's cell phone. He found that Kelly wiped her phone on 27 October 2014.

