The drama was high in the Pretoria High Court, where the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues

State witness Zandile Khumalo lost her cool with one of the defence lawyers who poked holes in her testimony

South Africans were not surprised by Khumalo's outburst, claiming it was a sign the witness was feeling the heat

PRETORIA - Tensions ran high in the Pretoria High Court after Zandi Khumalo lashed out at one of the defence lawyers in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial.

Zandi Khumalo loses cool with the defence in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial. Image: zandile_khumalo_gumede/Instagram & stock photo/Getty Images

The defence spent most of Khumalo's cross-examination on Monday, 24 July poking holes in the state witness' testimony, IOL reported.

The defence for one of the five accused, Advocate Zithulele Nxumalo, attempted to point out the inconsistencies in Khumalo's statement, much to the socialite's chagrin.

Senzo Meyiwa trial defence accuses Zandile Khumalo of lying under oath

Nxumalo put it to Khumalo that her inconsistencies were proof that she was lying and the person who shot Senzoo Meyiwa in 2014 was not an intruder but one of the people in the house, TimesLIVE reported.

Armed with a spicy response, Khumalo said:

“You can put it to me 50 times if that makes you sleep well at night, but there were two intruders that came into the house.”

A spicy back-and-forth ensued between the two, which ended with Khumalo clapping back at Nxulamo with a fiery one-liner.

Khumalo said:

"Please watch your tone when you speak to me. I am not your wife, I am someone else's wife.’

The high court drama tickled South African, who claimed Khumalo was finally feeling the heat under cross-examination.

South Africans weigh in on Zandi Khumalo's outburst

Below are some comments:

Goitsemang Goitsemang said:

"She is feeling the heat, I love it."

Motinki Emmanuel praised:

"Thanks to the lawyer for grilling her until she feels the heat, we only want the truth."

Ayanda Tshingana added:

"I like her confidence."

Janell De Boer commented:

"The seat is getting too hot now!"

Xolanie Ndlovu asked:

"Who does she think she is, this one, ngempela?"

Evans Nyathi stated:

"Someone's wife must start respecting the court. Or it won't end very well."

Siyabonga Innocent criticised:

"That is the courtroom, not her house, telling lawyers such words only brings in more questions."

Prudence Matete chided:

"I'm not surprised by disrespect it's who she is..."

