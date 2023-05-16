Zandie Khumalo has gone viral after her old post predicting she would testify in private in the Senzo Meyiwa trial made rounds online

The Ikhwela hitmaker posted the Instagram post in 2022, and news reports claimed in 2023 that a well-known individual wanted to testify secretly

South Africans were outraged by Zandie's post, and they accused her of downplaying Senzo Meyiwa's family's grief

Zandie Khumalo's old Instagram post has convinced Mzansi that she is the celebrity who requested that her testimony in the Senzo Meyiwa Trial not be televised.

Mzansi dragged Zandie Khumalo after she said she dreamt about not testifying publicly in the Senzo Meyiwa trial. Image: Lefty Shivambu/Getty Images and @zandie_khumalo_gumede/Instagram

Famous Twitter user @Am_Blujay uploaded a screenshot of the post where Zandie stated she had a dream about her family testifying secretly. Khumalo wrote the Instagram caption in 2022, and ZAlebs reported in May 2023 that a public figure had asked to be questioned in court without the cameras.

On Instagram, Zandie wrote:

"After work, I had a late afternoon nap and had a dream where we as a family had decided ukuthi we don't want any media present in court when we testify. Not even our voices should be heard angisho sinamanga so we don't wanna waste any more of the people's time since si guilty already in their eyes."

"So we would rather testify to the court alone since they are the only ones who haven't found us guilty and the court said GRANTED. My biggest fear is that my dreams always come true. Anyway, asiyekeni amaphupho. I'm up now and having tea time in the garden before reading Zenal his bedtime story."

See @Am_Blujay's post below:

Mzansi blasts Zandie Khumalo for taking Senzo Meyiwa Trial as a joke

Zandie hasn't been on Mzansi's good side since the Senzo Meyiwa trial commenced again on 15 May, and the old post only made matters worse. People speculated that she may have had a hand in the death of the former Bafana Bafana star since she kept delaying the court proceeding.

@TakalaniNetshi2 said:

"She messed up. Her love for media attention is hurting her."

@SenoritaMame shared:

"She's so disrespectful. That stupid dream didn't happen."

@NomfundoMsomi17 posted:

"I don’t even follow her, but I have never been this mad. Why are they making a mockery of this case? Shouldn’t they be helping the state bring those behind his killing to justice? It’s not about them and their status, it’s about Senzo’s family and Kids."

@Tom47096338 replied:

"She’s digging her own grave, especially considering that Adv Mshololo is planning to do printouts of her Instagram account and present them to court as evidence."

@Qhu_di commented:

"I hope the defence lawyers see this and use it as part of their argument, as it proves that this is not about security concerns but more about spiting in the face of people who called them guilt."

@tumsm1 wrote:

"They think this is a joke. One day, they will wish they told the truth from the beginning."

@LImabuza75 added:

"This was long planned. Ugirl must go back to sleep and dream a different one cause this is not happening."

How is Zandie Khumalo involved in the Senzo Meyiwa Trial?

The Citizen stated that Meyiwa's brother-in-law, Mlungisi Edward Hlophe, issued an affidavit that might lead to the arrest of those responsible.

According to the affidavit, Senzo allegedly died while intervening in a quarrel between Zandie and her then-boyfriend Longwe Twala. However, Longwe refuted the claims when he took a stand in court.

Part of Zandie Khumalo’s testimony read in court during Longwe Twala’s questioning

In related news, Briefly News reported that Mzansi got to hear a glimpse of Zandie Khumalo's testimony.

A viral video shared by Newzroom Afrika shows the moment the defence lawyer read a part of Zandie's testimony, who is Kelly Khumalo's little sister.

