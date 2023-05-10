The trial of Senzo Meyiwa's murder has taken over social media and those who were in the house are back in court to give their accounts of what happened

A video circulating on social media shows a defence lawyer reading a part of Kelly Khumalo's sister Zandie Khumalo's testimony during Longwe Twala's questioning

Twala refused to comment on Zandie's testimony claiming that he is in no position to speak on behalf of Zandie Khumalo

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

South Africans recently got to hear a glimpse of what Zandie Khumalo will say in court about Senzo Meyiwa's death.

A part of Zandie Khumalo’s testimony was read out in court during Longwe Twala's questioning. Image: @zandie_khumalo_gumede and Getty Images

Source: UGC

Zandie is among the people who were in the house the night Senzo Meyiwa was murdered.

Zandie Khumalo's testimony read during Senzo Meyiwa's murder trial

A viral video shared by Newzroom Afrika shows the moment the defence lawyer read a part of Kelly Khumalo's little sister Zandie Khumalo's testimony.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

In what was read out, Zandie claims that the intruders came in and Longwe jumped towards the suspect and pushed him aside. She further states that Kelly ran into one of the bedrooms and locked herself in there.

Longwe Twala refuses to answer questions from Zandie Khumalo's testimony

Longwe Twala, son of legendary musician Chicco Twala was then asked to give an account of what Zandie saw on the night of Senzo Meyiwa's murder.

Longwe refused to say a word claiming that he has no right to answer questions about Zandie Khumalo's statement. Twala said the defence lawyers should direct all the questions to Zandie.

Video of parts of Zandie Khumalo's testimony being read out in court sparks outrage

Mzansi had a lot to say about Zandie Khumalo's statement. Many said those who were in the house should have one statement instead of having different versions of what happened.

@Mzania_L wrote:

"They were all in one crooked room of a crook house & they saw tiragalo ka e tee go seswane. Lies lies and more lies."

@injulabuchopho said:

"Already there are a lot of contradictions I wonder who’ll come out as telling the truth & who will replace these wrongly accused guys, can’t wait for Mshololo to cross-examine Thwala kusazoba "

@Ndumiso_Ndo added:

"Everyone who was in that house has their own (different) version of how the events on that day played out... tough times for the prosecutors."

Witness says Kelly Khumalo refused to give Senzo Meyiwa’s family his belongings, testimony divides Mzansi

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Senzo Meyiwa's childhood friend Mthokozisi Thwala shared riveting testimony about singer and socialite Kelly Khumalo.

The state's fourth witness told the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria that after Meyiwa's death, Khumalo, the soccer star's then-girlfriend, refused to hand over his belongings to his family.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News