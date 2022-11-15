According to reports, Chico Twala's visit to the late soccer star Senzo Meyiwa's family home has been confirmed

A popular news publication reported that Senzo's sister Nomalanga confirmed Chico visited the Meyiwas but will not say what they discussed

South African netizens believe Chico's latest move is suspicious, especially after new evidence in the controversial case suggested his son, Longwe Twala, pulled the trigger

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Chico Twala's visit to Senzo Meyiwa's family has been confirmed by the deceased's sister, Nomalanga Meyiwa.

Chico Twala's visit to Senzo Meyiwa's family left SA believing he was suspicious after his son, Longwe Twala, was implicated in the murder trial. Pic: @PhilMphela/Twitter and Anesh Debiky/Getty Images

Source: UGC

The confirmation follows news reports that Twala was spotted in the Meyiwa household over the weekend of 12 and 13 November 2022.

According to eNCA, Nomalanga confirmed the visit but did not discuss what the Meyiwas and Chico talked about.

Chico's son Longwe Twala was among those in the Vosloorus home where Senzo was gunned down in 2014.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

South Africans unsettled by Chico Twala's visit to Senzo Meyiwa's family

The confirmation hit Twitter and peeps had a lot to say. Netizens said Chico is playing mind games with the Meyiwas, especially after his son Longwe was implicated in the case.

Briefly News earlier reported that new evidence in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial suggested that Longwe pulled the trigger on that fateful night in 2014.

Other netizens claimed that Chico's controversial visit was a sign of guilt.

There have been many rumours that Chico Twala allegedly knows who gunned down Senzo, with many peeps saying it's his son Longwe. Peeps claimed Chico was protecting Longwe from being convicted.

Recent tweets shared by Tweeps speculated that Chico has been going to great lengths to shield Longwe from facing the music.

Read the reactions from peeps after getting the confirmation of Chico's visit to the Meyiwas:

@CHRISMBELE6 said:

"These kinds of visits show that we are now close to the truth. How I so wish to know what was discussed there, but I'm expecting more regular visits, and soon the murder case will be dropped"

@OBS16110453 shared:

"The truth shall set you free. At the least, tell Senzo's family wat happened. In our African culture, we go and apologize to the other family. Ubuntu is a value which you must revisit."

@kpsomo30 posted:

"This looks like a visit of guilt."

@Sabza200BC reacted:

"Very suspicious."

@johny_theblessd replied:

"This guy is playing mind games."

@Lipra_LM commented:

"Game over."

@DaddyVegga also said:

"Money is going to be exchanged."

@tununu3 added:

"They should arrest Chicco."

SA unmoved by Senzo Meyiwa murder suspects' lawyer’s plea for funds

In related news, Briefly News reported that the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial resumed in the North Gauteng High Court on Monday, 14 November, and is already off to a rocky start.

South Africans were left chuckling at their screens when Advocate TT Thobane, lawyer of accused number one to four, appealed to the public for money to cover his clients' legal fees.

According to the letter penned by the advocate, the lengthy trial has severely hurt the accused's pockets, and Thobane's clients can no longer afford the fees for legal representation, eNCA reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News