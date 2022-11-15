Mzansi is debating whether to apologise to Kelly Khumalo or not after a new evidence suggests that Longwe Twala gunned down Senzo Meyiwa

A tweep named Lerato Mabuza sparked the heated conversation on her timeline after eyewitness Tumelo Madlala approved a statement suggesting that Longwe pulled the trigger on the fateful night

The majority of peeps said there's no need to apologise to Senzo's baby mama because she allegedly lied to the police about what happened on the night at her family home

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A tweep sparked a heated debate on her timeline when she shared that Mzansi owes Kelly Khumalo an apology. The singer's fan took to social media after new evidence in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial suggested that Longwe Twala pulled the trigger on the fateful night.

Kelly Khumalo trended after new evidence suggested that Longwe Twala is the main suspect in Senzo Meyiwa's murder trial. Image: @kellykhumaloza

Source: Instagram

Lerato Mabuza took to Twitter after eyewitness Tumelo Madlala's testimony. Some peeps, including Lerato, had a change of heart after Tumelo approved a statement suggesting that Chicco Twala's son gunned down the former Bafana Bafana star, reports ZAlebs.

"Mzansi must start drafting an apology to Kelly Khumalo."

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Fuming peeps took to Lerato's comment section and called her out for her tweet. Many said Kelly Khumalo must still rot in jail for allegedly withholding information about a crime that happened at her family home in 2014.

@SthembiD commented:

"But she knew the truth and kept quiet all along."

@_thabang_m wrote:

"Withholding information about a crime is a crime. Everyone who was in that house must rot in jail."

@Thims_twinkie said:

"Why? No one said she killed him, we said she knows the truth and she is not telling it."

@Tabongz_SA commented:

"For defeating the ends of justice? Kanti who must apologize between Mzansi and her?"

@nkulikankuli said:

"If Longwe killed Senzo than Kelly's testimony defeats the ends of justice why would we apologize?"

@bonganisikhosa7 wrote:

"I love my Queen so much but la what they did was pure evil. Why did they not report Longwe from the beginning and not stage a robbery that never existed? Down right evil shame."

@Kilo_K100 added:

"What for? She knew what had happened but decided to lie to the law. Wrong people were arrested for the crime they had no hand in all because your Kelly lied. She and everyone else who was in that house must go to jail... plus nawe kanti. Nxa."

State argues Kelly Khumalo will suffer no prejudice if her lawyer is not present in court

In related news, Briefly News reported that the murder trial of Senzo Meyiwa has resumed and his baby mama, Kelly Khumalo, trended again on social media.

Kelly, her sister Zandie and her mom, among others, were all in the same house when the late Orlando Pirates goalie was gunned down in 2014. He was visiting her when at her family house when the incident occured.

Kelly's lawyer once again caused a stir when she penned a letter expressing how much they wish to be present in court during the trial of the men accused of gunning down the late Bafana Bafana player.

State prosecutor Advocate Zandile Mshololo argued that the Empini singer will suffer no prejudice if her watching brief is not allowed in court. Kelly is expected to testify in the case at some point.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News