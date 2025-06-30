A recent club appearance left viewers stunned by an unusual and theatrical entrance, sparking widespread discussion across social media platforms

The bizarre club entry, featuring a man arriving in a coffin, circulated widely across X, drawing much attention

Social media users expressed a mixture of shock and embarrassment, with many calling out the man for the act and questioning the boundaries of public antics

A local guy went to the groove in a coffin, stunning clubgoers.

A captivating spectacle recently unfolded in a local nightclub, leaving clubgoers and online audiences utterly baffled.

The video capturing the outlandish event was shared on the X account MDNnewss, sparking a general debate and varied reactions among internet users.

The scene opens with six men carefully carrying a coffin through a packed club. They navigate the lively crowd, making their way past the bar as the explicit signature sound of WWE Raw's Undertaker blasts in the background. Cheers erupt from the patiently waiting attendees, anticipating the grand reveal.

The procession reaches a designated spot, and one of the carriers opens the coffin. From within emerges a man elegantly dressed in a suit, igniting another wave of enthusiastic cheers from the crowd. He immediately begins to mingle, shaking hands with delighted clubbers, and he starts rapping into a microphone.

SA reacts to the coffin video

Social media users flooded the comments section to debate the video. Many expressed their disappointment, especially those identifying with the man's province of origin, Limpopo, feeling that his actions brought a level of embarrassment to the region. Some said they would have exited the club upon witnessing such an uncommon entrance.

The clip also started a broader discussion about the unbelievable stunts people are willing to pull for attention, with many lamenting a perceived lack of boundaries. Others guessed that the man might have joined a cult, suggesting the coffin entrance could be part of an initiation rite.

User @kagiso_gift2 said:

"That's a ritual. He just joined and confirmed it."

User @Ngwanamamazala commented:

"Good boy gone bad."

User @DonaldMbhiza

"May God remember him very soon. We can't live with half 🌗 dead and alive at the same time.."

User @ZandileClock added:

"Someone’s boyfriend or someone’s father."

User @Summer29582547 said:

"Sometimes our people can be so stupid and embarrassing. Anizazi izinto zokudlala. You get carried away."

User @mikezwini87 added;

"I'm worried about those grown men carrying the coffin. Smh."

User @Preshy_Presh shared:

"Doing such things for people who are drunk is diabolical."

User @skhulu_sa asked:

"Ngeke ndimvumele nokuba asondele ecaleni kwam (I wouldn't even allow him to stand next to me)."

Watch the X video below:

