“Good Boy Gone Bad”: Mzansi Reacts to Man’s Strange Groove Entrance in a Coffin
- A recent club appearance left viewers stunned by an unusual and theatrical entrance, sparking widespread discussion across social media platforms
- The bizarre club entry, featuring a man arriving in a coffin, circulated widely across X, drawing much attention
- Social media users expressed a mixture of shock and embarrassment, with many calling out the man for the act and questioning the boundaries of public antics
A captivating spectacle recently unfolded in a local nightclub, leaving clubgoers and online audiences utterly baffled.
The video capturing the outlandish event was shared on the X account MDNnewss, sparking a general debate and varied reactions among internet users.
The scene opens with six men carefully carrying a coffin through a packed club. They navigate the lively crowd, making their way past the bar as the explicit signature sound of WWE Raw's Undertaker blasts in the background. Cheers erupt from the patiently waiting attendees, anticipating the grand reveal.
The procession reaches a designated spot, and one of the carriers opens the coffin. From within emerges a man elegantly dressed in a suit, igniting another wave of enthusiastic cheers from the crowd. He immediately begins to mingle, shaking hands with delighted clubbers, and he starts rapping into a microphone.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
SA reacts to the coffin video
Social media users flooded the comments section to debate the video. Many expressed their disappointment, especially those identifying with the man's province of origin, Limpopo, feeling that his actions brought a level of embarrassment to the region. Some said they would have exited the club upon witnessing such an uncommon entrance.
The clip also started a broader discussion about the unbelievable stunts people are willing to pull for attention, with many lamenting a perceived lack of boundaries. Others guessed that the man might have joined a cult, suggesting the coffin entrance could be part of an initiation rite.
User @kagiso_gift2 said:
"That's a ritual. He just joined and confirmed it."
User @Ngwanamamazala commented:
"Good boy gone bad."
User @DonaldMbhiza
"May God remember him very soon. We can't live with half 🌗 dead and alive at the same time.."
User @ZandileClock added:
"Someone’s boyfriend or someone’s father."
User @Summer29582547 said:
"Sometimes our people can be so stupid and embarrassing. Anizazi izinto zokudlala. You get carried away."
User @mikezwini87 added;
"I'm worried about those grown men carrying the coffin. Smh."
User @Preshy_Presh shared:
"Doing such things for people who are drunk is diabolical."
User @skhulu_sa asked:
"Ngeke ndimvumele nokuba asondele ecaleni kwam (I wouldn't even allow him to stand next to me)."
Watch the X video below:
3 Briefly News articles about funerals
- Three hungry young girls attended the funeral of a stranger so they could get a meal, touching the hearts of many social media users.
- A pastor proposed to a widow at her husband's funeral infront of her family, her late husband's family, and his church congregation.
- A grieving wife kissed her late husband's coffin, saying her final goodbye to him at his funeral, sparking a huge debate online.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Bongiwe Mati (Human Interest Editor) Bongiwe Mati is a Human Interest reporter who joined Briefly News in August 2024. She holds a Bachelor of Arts Honours degree from the University of the Western Cape. Her journalism journey began in 2005 at the university newspaper. She later transitioned to marketing and sales at Leadership Magazine under Cape Media (2007-2009). In 2023, she joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant, contributing to digital and print platforms across current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. Bongiwe can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za