Gqom star Babes Wodumo was well-received by the Red Bull Symphonic crowd when she performed Umngan’wami

Even social media was enthused by Babes Wodumo, who gave positive reactions to the viral video clip on X

The 2026 Symphonic was the first-ever double affair in the event’s history, with Dlala Thukzin and Sun-El Musician as the headliners

Babes Wodumo performed her hit song at the Redbull Symphonic, leaving fans gushing. Image: Babes Wodumo.

Source: Instagram

Mzansi could not believe their eyes when Babes Wodumo popped up at the Redbull Symphonic, headlined by Sun-EL Musician and Dlala Thukzin.

The star performed her classic Gqom hit, Umngan'wam, featuring her late husband Mampinthsa and Danger. She looked really good in her blonde bob weave and black dress.

For the first time, the Symphonic had two headliners, Gqom and 3Step maestro Dlala Thukzin, and Sun-El Musician, who is known for Deep House bangers.

In the past, the event was headlined by Kabza De Small in 2024 and Kelvin Momo in 2025, and Mzansi could not stop gushing over their show.

SA reacts to Babes' performance

Below are some of the reactions from the online fans:

@getlikePosh said:

"Ohhh, she looks so stunning. Redbull did great to invite her."

@maxwellsisoka joked:

"She couldn’t believe the reception she got. Kilt me when she started dancing like Michael Jackson."

@SirLebotha shared:

"That’s a beautiful performance by Babes. She even looked the part of the symphonic."

@Luyoh_Luthuli stated:

"This just might be the best version of her I've ever seen."

@Mahle_18 stated:

"Lady with the violin in the 1st second of the Video is having the time of her kif3 and I love it."

@MSIMANGOBJ stated:

"I am putting up candles for a #BabesWodumo & #Mawhoo collaboration. Their live performance would be fire!"

@inyemba_kamwi exclaimed:

"She looks good! I can’t wait for her big comeback. Give these girls a run for their money!"

@DSB137 stated:

"She needs to come back to music; she can still make hits!"

@mavusana_01 gushed:

"She still has that thing. I like how she is dressed."

@ThulaniWrite said:

"Representation is EVERYTHING. Look at how happy the violinist is. You can tell she feels represented. The instrument she's playing might be foreign, but the music is something she can claim. I bet she's not as radiant and "alive" when she plays classical."

Kelvin Momo's successful show gets 3rd night

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Kelvin Momo added a third night to the 2025 Red Bull Symphonic after the tickets for nights one and two sold out. The demand was so high that fans had to voice their disappointment after tickets sold like hot cakes, before they could cop their own.

When Red Bull South Africa announced a new date and tickets went live, the Computicket website crashed, further proving that Momo is a massive star.

Kabza's show was also highly successful, with both shows going viral on all social media platforms.

Source: Briefly News