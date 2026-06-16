Former Justice Served actress Mbalenhle Cele has secured a role on Tshedza Pictures' TV show Homecoming

Cele is famously known for her cleaner character in eTV's cancelled TV show Smoke & Mirrors

Fans of the Mzansi Wethu telenovela took to social media on 10 June 2026 to congratulate the actress

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Mbalenhle Cele secures a role in 'Homecoming' season 2. Image: JabuMcDonald

Source: Twitter

Former Smoke & Mirrors actress Mbalenhle Cele sparked a debate on social media when she joined the second season of Mzansi Wethu's Homecoming.

Cele will star opposite actresses Khombi Phetla and Six Nyamane, who play the characters of Matrone and Zethu.

The telenovela previously trended online when leading actor Thembinkosi Mthembu exited the show as a police officer and a sangoma, Sifiso.

Entertainment commentator Jabu McDonald revealed on his X account on 10 June 2026 that Cele has joined the second season of the Mzansi Wethu TV show.

"Mbalenhle Cele has joined the cast of Homecoming season 2. Season 2 premieres on 19 June on Mzansi Wethu at 18:30," said McDonald.

Homecoming fans react to Cele's role and storylines

@Thando_Kuz replied:

"What role is she playing?"

@sinazorh reacted:

"How ininja?"

@BhenguThob8685 wrote:

"Awu, teaspoon, I'm so happy for her."

@SamDhlam reacted:

"Is Sfiso going to die?"

@shad_myshadz replied:

"I'm loving this for her."

@Phindi_Moloi said:

"Wuu, I am so happy for her."

@SisMbali__ responded:

"Phindile is so selfish. She literally denied her child the opportunity to have a father because she was hurt that their relationship didn’t work out. Even now she’s refusing to see her wrongs. #HomecomingMzansi."

@I_am_AmmzY reacted:

"Naze nasixina ngo Shobane and Zethu, Mthandeni literally hates Shobane, but all of the sudden she's excited about the wedding."

@ItsSilindile commented:

"It would be lovely for Shobane to be related to Zethu. She's messed up a whole family and is moving selfishly. She can't sit and think about her feelings and actions. 2nd time egila uSifiso. Nah, she must end with an egg on her face. #HomecomingMzansi."

@SisMbali__ responded:

"Leaving Sfiso was a good choice, but going straight to getting engaged to Shobane is absolute insanity, Zethu akasile ngempela. Just caught up on the past week or so of #HomecomingMzansi, and no way, guys, we need to start being honest about uZethu. Out of the frying pan and into the fire. Has she forgotten why her relationship with Shobansky ended?"

@Princess_Kgadi wrote:

"Zethu loses brain cells, nje, when it comes to Shobane, she’s quick to forget about her crying sessions in taxis because of him."

'Homecoming' has been renewed for season 2. Image: MzansiWethu

Source: UGC

Homecoming June Spoiler: Sphamandla Learns his Father's Identity

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Homecoming star Zelwande Mbuli's character Sphamandla will discover who his real father is after searching for him for several months.

Sphamandla previously trended on social media when his mother, Phindile, lied to him about his father's identity.

Viewers of the popular telenovela previously commented on Sphamandla discovering his father after a teaser of the show was shared on X.

Source: Briefly News