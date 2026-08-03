A man was shot and killed at a Sasol filling station in Marlboro, Sandton, in what police are treating as a targeted hit

People identifying as the victim's family arrived at the scene with an armed private security guard and confronted News24 journalists

Police spokesperson Brigadier Brenda Muridili confirmed a murder case is under investigation after at least 8 shots were fired

A murder took place at a petrol station. Image: Sun Xiang/China News Service/VCG via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

GAUTENG — A man was shot dead at a Sasol filling station in Marlboro, Sandton, on Friday morning in what police believe was a targeted attack, while journalists covering the scene faced intimidation from individuals claiming to be relatives of the deceased.

According to News24, Brigadier Brenda Muridili, a police spokesperson, confirmed that the shooting took place at approximately 08:00 and that a murder case has been opened. Officers are actively working to locate and arrest the two suspects involved.

What happened at the Marlboro Sasol station

According to Muridili, the victim had stepped out of a white Toyota Fortuner belonging to Blackout Tactical Security Services and was waiting for his bodyguards when two armed and unknown suspects ambushed him. The attackers fired at least eight shots. Nothing was taken from the victim, who was declared dead at the scene. The suspects escaped in a vehicle heading toward Sandton.

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Several bystanders witnessed the attack unfold. A petrol attendant and two bakery workers told reporters they took cover when the shooting began. The motive for the attack has not been established. Blackout Tactical Security Services had not provided a comment at the time of publication.

A petrol station was the scene of a murder. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Armed guard confronts News24 team

Journalists from News24 who arrived to cover the incident were confronted by a group identifying as the victim's family, accompanied by an armed private security operative wearing a Blackout Tactical Security Services uniform. The group ordered the reporters to stop taking photographs and leave the area. The victim's father warned the journalists that there would be "problems" if they did not comply with the demand to vacate the scene. The incident happened months after the police established specialised units to fight crime in Gauteng.

Officer shot and killed in Limpopo

In a related article, Briefly News reported on a violent confrontation that resulted in the deaths of two men, including an off-duty police officer, at a mine in Ga-Mahlokwane village. The South African Police Service has registered two murder cases and is conducting a manhunt for the unidentified suspects involved in this tragic incident.

Source: Briefly News