Journalists Threatened at Marlboro Petrol Station Hit Scene in Sandton
- A man was shot and killed at a Sasol filling station in Marlboro, Sandton, in what police are treating as a targeted hit
- People identifying as the victim's family arrived at the scene with an armed private security guard and confronted News24 journalists
- Police spokesperson Brigadier Brenda Muridili confirmed a murder case is under investigation after at least 8 shots were fired
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GAUTENG — A man was shot dead at a Sasol filling station in Marlboro, Sandton, on Friday morning in what police believe was a targeted attack, while journalists covering the scene faced intimidation from individuals claiming to be relatives of the deceased.
According to News24, Brigadier Brenda Muridili, a police spokesperson, confirmed that the shooting took place at approximately 08:00 and that a murder case has been opened. Officers are actively working to locate and arrest the two suspects involved.
What happened at the Marlboro Sasol station
According to Muridili, the victim had stepped out of a white Toyota Fortuner belonging to Blackout Tactical Security Services and was waiting for his bodyguards when two armed and unknown suspects ambushed him. The attackers fired at least eight shots. Nothing was taken from the victim, who was declared dead at the scene. The suspects escaped in a vehicle heading toward Sandton.
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Several bystanders witnessed the attack unfold. A petrol attendant and two bakery workers told reporters they took cover when the shooting began. The motive for the attack has not been established. Blackout Tactical Security Services had not provided a comment at the time of publication.
Armed guard confronts News24 team
Journalists from News24 who arrived to cover the incident were confronted by a group identifying as the victim's family, accompanied by an armed private security operative wearing a Blackout Tactical Security Services uniform. The group ordered the reporters to stop taking photographs and leave the area. The victim's father warned the journalists that there would be "problems" if they did not comply with the demand to vacate the scene. The incident happened months after the police established specialised units to fight crime in Gauteng.
Officer shot and killed in Limpopo
In a related article, Briefly News reported on a violent confrontation that resulted in the deaths of two men, including an off-duty police officer, at a mine in Ga-Mahlokwane village. The South African Police Service has registered two murder cases and is conducting a manhunt for the unidentified suspects involved in this tragic incident.
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Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is a senior current affairs writer at Briefly News. With a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON, he has a strong background in digital journalism, having completed training with the Google News Initiative. He began his career as a journalist at Daily Sun, where he worked for four years before becoming a sub-editor and journalist at Capricorn Post. He then joined Vutivi Business News in 2020 before moving to Briefly News in 2023. Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za