Former Springbok Jacques Potgieter shared photos with actress and ex-wife Angelique Gerber, fuelling reconciliation rumours

The couple separated in 2022 after six years of marriage and share three children

Jacques recently split from the woman he dated during the four-year separation, adding to speculation about his renewed connection with Angelique

Former Springbok Jacques Potgieter has set social media alight with images suggesting he and actress Angelique Gerber may be rekindling their relationship, nearly four years after their high-profile split.

Jacques Potgieter (L) is tackled by Argentina's Los Pumas centre Santiago Fernandez during the Rugby Championship. Image: Juan Mabromata

Source: Getty Images

Jacques posted photographs of himself and Angelique embracing on his social media account. In one image, he is seen carrying her, and in another she is seated on his lap. He captioned the post with the words:

"I hit the bullseye."

The post drew an outpouring of comments from followers commending the pair for finding their way back to each other. Jacques liked several of those comments, further stoking speculation about a reunion.

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Jacques and Angelique's relationship timeline

The two first became a couple in 2014, when Angelique was well known for playing the beloved character Clara on the SABC soapie 7de Laan. They wed in 2016 at a wine farm in the Western Cape and went on to have three children: son Jacques Jnr and twin daughters Annabella and Olivia.

For years, Jacques was vocal about his affection for his wife, at one point writing publicly:

"Thank you very much for your unconditional love. It is so nice for me to wake up next to you every morning and be able to call you my wife."

See the picture in the post below.

Their marriage ended in 2022, a split that surprised many who had followed the couple's public life.

Split, new relationship and possible reunion

In the period following the separation, Jacques was in a relationship with nail technician Lizanne Wagner. That relationship reportedly ended last month. Jacques had previously noted that he and Angelique remained legally married throughout the years they spent apart.

The timing of Jacques and Lizanne's split, combined with the recent social media post, has prompted widespread discussion about whether the former Springbok and the actress are officially back together. Neither has made a formal statement confirming the nature of their current relationship.

Derick Hougaard's desperate plea sparks concern among rugby fans

Briefly News also reported that former Springbok fly-half Derick Hougaard left supporters deeply concerned after ending a two-year silence on social media with an emotional plea for help.

Hougaard told followers he was facing a crisis that seemed "impossible" to overcome and appealed for an "angel" to come to his aid.

Source: Briefly News