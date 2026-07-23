Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus released five players to their franchises ahead of South Africa's Test games against Argentina and the All Blacks

Papier returned to the Springbok fold against Scotland on 11 July after an eight-year absence from the Test arena

Bulls coach Johan Ackermann raised doubts about whether Papier will feature against the All Blacks, citing the scrumhalf's need for rest

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Embrose Papier's return to Springbok rugby has taken another complicated turn, with the Bulls scrumhalf facing an uncertain path even after being released back to his domestic side.

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus confirmed on Wednesday that five players had been sent back to their respective franchises ahead of the midweek fixtures of the inaugural Rugby's Greatest Rivalry (RGR) series against New Zealand.

Papier, 29, was among the group released, alongside Evan Roos and Andre-Hugo Venter of the Stormers, Nthuthuko Mchunu (Stormers), and Jaco Williams of the Sharks.

The release came as a surprise given that Papier had only just ended an eight-year absence from Test rugby when he featured against Scotland on 11 July. The scrumhalf had forced his way back into national contention through a strong run of form with the Bulls this past season.

Erasmus sees release as opportunity

Erasmus believes the players released back to their franchises will still benefit significantly, viewing the decision as a positive outcome for both the individuals and the Springboks.

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The Bok coach explained that those players could feature against the All Blacks in the upcoming midweek fixtures if selected by their respective franchises, giving them valuable high-level match experience.

Erasmus feels those opportunities will strengthen their case for selection when the Springboks finalise their Rugby Championship squad, making the arrangement beneficial for both the players and the national team.

Ackermann raises rest concerns

However, Bulls coach Johan Ackermann suggested the situation was not that straightforward. Speaking to Netwerk24, Ackermann indicated that Papier's workload would need to be carefully managed.

"Embrose is going to need a proper opportunity to rest at some stage," Ackermann said, adding that clarity on who would be available to face the All Blacks would likely only emerge in the week leading up to the match.

The Bulls are also waiting to learn whether any of their other Springbok players will be released in time to feature in the fixture.

Meanwhile, lock Ruben van Heerden, who made his Test debut against Wales last Saturday, is the only squad member omitted from both released groups.

Having recently moved from the Stormers to French club Montpellier, van Heerden is still settling into his new environment but will remain on standby for the Springboks.

Erasmus names 4 players who impressed against Wales

Briefly News earlier reported that Rassie Erasmus hailed four players who impressed in the Springboks' win over Wales in Durban on Saturday, July 18, 2026.

Wing Jaco Williams crossed for a try and contributed to another, while prop Carlu Sadie impressed in the scrums and lock Ruben van Heerden was dominant at lineout time.

Source: Briefly News