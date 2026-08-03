SA Rugby confirmed ticket sales for the All Blacks' four URC franchise matches have been underwhelming since going on sale

The New Zealand side is set to face all four South African URC teams across four venues in August 2026

Tickets for the third Springboks vs All Blacks Test at FNB Stadium remain available, with prices reaching R4,000

SA Rugby has admitted that ticket sales for the All Blacks' upcoming matches against South Africa's four United Rugby Championship franchises have fallen well short of expectations, with a spokesperson describing the situation as a "struggle."

SA Rugby Struggles to Sell All Blacks Tour Tickets, Third Springbok Test Still Has Seats

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New Zealand's visit forms part of the Rugby's Greatest Rivalry tour, which kicks off on Friday when the All Blacks face the Stormers at Cape Town Stadium. The tour then continues with fixtures against the Sharks at Kings Park on 11 August, the Vodacom Bulls at Loftus Versfeld on 15 August, and the Lions at Ellis Park on 25 August.

Ticket sales "modest to poor.''

Tickets for the opening match against the Stormers are currently on sale at prices ranging from R650 to R1,350. Despite the marquee nature of the visiting side, demand has not matched expectations.

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"Sales range from modest to poor, so 'sold out' signs won't be going up anytime soon," an SA Rugby spokesperson told Rapport.

"We hope things pick up, but it has been a struggle so far."

The admission raises questions about South African rugby fans' appetite for franchise-level All Blacks fixtures, particularly at those price points.

Third Springbok Test still available

While the franchise tour has struggled to attract buyers, the broader Test series tells a more varied story. The first two Springboks versus All Blacks Tests, held at Ellis Park and Cape Town Stadium respectively, have already sold out.

However, seats remain available for the third and final Test at FNB Stadium, with ticket prices ranging from R1,650 to R4,000. SA Rugby will be hoping renewed momentum from the series itself drives fans towards that fixture as the tour progresses through August.

Ticket prices have been a contentious issue this season, with concerns first raised ahead of the Springboks' opening match against England at Ellis Park. There were fears at one stage that the Test could be played in front of an empty stadium after sluggish ticket sales forced SA Rugby to cut prices.

At one point, only around 21,000 tickets had been sold for the clash, with the remaining tickets priced between R950 and R3,000. Tickets initially listed at R950 on Ticketmaster were later reduced to R650, then to R450.

Following the price cuts, supporters turned out in large numbers on Saturday, with a crowd of 52,790 watching the Springboks defeat England 45-21.

However, SA Rugby said the decision should not be viewed as an indication that ticket prices will regularly be reduced ahead of matches.

Springbok vs All Blacks ticket pricing leaves fans behind

Briefly News previously reported that ticket prices for the Springboks' 2026 home series against the All Blacks have reignited the debate over whether elite Test rugby in South Africa remains accessible to ordinary supporters.

General sale tickets went live this week for the 29 August fixture at Cape Town Stadium, which is already close to selling out seven months in advance.

Source: Briefly News