Concerns are growing over the atmosphere expected at Ellis Park as South Africa prepares to launch its Nations Championship campaign against England

SA Rugby has pointed to financial pressures affecting supporters as demand for tickets falls short of expectations ahead of the blockbuster Test

Supporters have questioned ticket pricing and the choice of venue, with many debating why one of the year's biggest rugby fixtures has yet to attract a full house

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The Springboks will host England on Saturday, 4 July 2026, in the opening match of the revamped Nations Championship.

The Springboks will play host to England on Saturday 4 July at Ellis Park Stadium.Image: Ian Cook

Source: Getty Images

While head coach Rassie Erasmus announced his matchday squad on Monday, reports from Rapport have revealed that the Test could be played before a sparsely populated crowd at Ellis Park, with SA Rugby attributing the slow ticket sales in part to the economic impact of the war in Iran.

According to SA Rugby magazine, only about 21,000 tickets had been sold by Wednesday, 24 June, leaving more than 40,000 seats still available at the 62,000-capacity stadium. Tickets remained on sale the following day through Ticketmaster, with prices ranging from R950 to R3,000.

SA Rugby blames economic pressures for slow ticket sales

SA Rugby believes ongoing financial pressures have played a major role in the slow uptake of tickets but remains hopeful that supporter interest will increase in the days leading up to the Springboks' opening Test of the 2026 season.

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Speaking to Rapport, an SA Rugby spokesperson said the economic effects of the conflict involving Iran had affected household spending, with the impact being felt across retail businesses and ticket sales as well.

Despite the slow start, the governing body expects attendance to approach the usual turnout for Springboks versus England matches in South Africa, which has historically filled around 91% of stadium capacity. Tickets will remain on sale until kick-off, with officials anticipating a strong wave of last-minute purchases.

The Boks' recent non-cap encounter against the Barbarians at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha also attracted a noticeably smaller crowd, leaving many seats unoccupied.

As seen in the post below.

Fans react as Ellis Park crowd concerns grow

Gauteng will host all of the Springboks' home Tests this season. After facing England at Ellis Park, the world champions will take on Scotland at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria before hosting the All Blacks at Ellis Park and FNB Stadium as part of the Greatest Rugby Rivalry series.

Ellis Park's location in downtown Johannesburg has also been cited as one of the reasons some supporters may choose not to attend. Saturday's match is scheduled to kick off at 5:40 pm.

Supporters have shared mixed reactions on social media over the prospect of a low turnout.

@iamkoshiek wrote:

"SA Rugby continues to drop the ball. The Springboks play England this weekend facing possibly the emptiest Ellis Park stadium in 18 years. The vast majority of tickets available are priced between R1,750 and R3,000, which is out of reach for most loyal fans."

@willgkelleher added:

"Disappointed that Ellis Park will not be sold out for Springboks v England on Saturday. Depressing sign of the times? Not great for the Nations Championship. Despite expensive tickets and a flood to the local market, you've got to sell out big Tests."

The ticket sales for the Springboks versus England game have been slow. Image: Ian Cook

Source: Getty Images

Elton Jantjies reportedly faces SARS tax demand

Briefly News previously reported that former Springbok star Elton Jantjies is reportedly entangled in financial and legal troubles with the South African Revenue Service (SARS), with claims that he owes more than R300,000 in unpaid taxes.

Jantjies, who is currently serving a rugby ban, has reportedly been issued with a final demand by the tax authority.

Source: Briefly News