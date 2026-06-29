The Springboks head to Ellis Park on Saturday against England as Rassie Erasmus named a battle-tested squad

Two players are set to celebrate major career milestones when South Africa takes on one of its oldest rivals

Erasmus turned to a mix of experience and fresh energy as the Boks begin their Nations Championship journey

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The Springboks squad to face England on Saturday, 4 July 2026, was announced by head coach Rassie Erasmus on Monday, 29 June, with two players set to mark major milestones.

South Africa will host the English side at Ellis Park in Johannesburg in what promises to be a blockbuster fixture between the two rugby rivals.

Erasmus has gone with an experienced starting XV led by captain Siya Kolisi. The match will bring back memories of the last time England visited Johannesburg, when Kolisi made his debut as Springbok captain in 2018. He previously described that encounter as a difficult night, although South Africa eventually secured victory after a shaky start.

Cheslin Kolbe and Damian Willemse reach milestones

Two forwards in the pack boast more than a century of Test experience, with Kolisi and Eben Etzebeth bringing their international pedigree to the side. Jasper Wiese and Pieter-Steph du Toit complete the loose trio, while Ruan Nortje has been selected in the second row.

The 2025 World Rugby and SA Rugby Men’s Player of the Year, Malcolm Marx, will anchor the front line at hooker alongside experienced props Ox Nche and Thomas du Toit.

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Kurt-Lee Arendse joins Cheslin Kolbe and Damian Willemse in the back three, while Jesse Kriel and Damian de Allende form a strong midfield pairing. Manie Libbok and Grant Williams have been selected as the halfback combination.

Rassie Erasmus names experienced Springboks squad

Erasmus has opted for a five forwards and three backs split among the replacements. Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Gerhard Steenekamp and Zach Porthen provide front row cover, with Marco van Staden and Cameron Hanekom completing the forward options. Hanekom returns to the squad for the first time since November 2024.

The backline cover comes in the form of Cobus Reinach, Andre Esterhuizen and Canan Moodie, with all three players capable of filling multiple roles. Erasmus confirmed that Franco Mostert and Lood de Jager missed out on selection this week due to a minor injury concern and illness, respectively. Riley Norton has also been released from camp after picking up an injury.

Ethan Hooker will join the squad in Johannesburg on Monday after recovering from the shoulder injury that has kept him sidelined since April.

Springbok team to face England in Johannesburg:

15 Damian Willemse

14 Cheslin Kolbe

13 Jesse Kriel

12 Damian de Allende

11 Kurt-Lee Arendse

10 Manie Libbok

9 Grant Williams

8 Jasper Wiese

7 Pieter-Steph du Toit

6 Siya Kolisi (captain)

5 Ruan Nortje

4 Eben Etzebeth

3 Thomas du Toit

2 Malcolm Marx

1 Ox Nche

Elton Jantjies reportedly faces SARS tax demand

Briefly News previously reported that former Springbok star Elton Jantjies is reportedly entangled in financial and legal troubles with the South African Revenue Service (SARS), with claims that he owes more than R300,000 in unpaid taxes.

Jantjies, who is currently serving a rugby ban, has reportedly been issued with a final demand by the tax authority.

Source: Briefly News