Siya Kolisi has reflected on the pressures and emotions of leading the Springboks for the first time ahead of another clash against England at Ellis Park

The two-time Rugby World Cup-winning captain revealed how a challenging moment early in his leadership journey helped shape his approach to captaincy

Kolisi also acknowledged the influence of the Springboks' coaching staff as he looked back on a match that marked the beginning of a remarkable era in South African rugby

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Siya Kolisi led the Springboks for the first time as captain on 9 June 2018 at Ellis Park Stadium in Johannesburg, the last occasion England faced South Africa at the iconic venue.

The then 26-year-old made history as the first black African Test captain in Springbok rugby history, and it is a day Kolisi remembers for several reasons. As South Africa prepares to host England on 4 July in the Nations Championship, the Bok skipper has reflected on that memorable encounter.

"I remember it was a very tough and emotional game," Kolisi recalled on Tuesday.

"I think the emotions got the better of me. I struggled a bit, but the team did well, and I had so many great leaders around me."

The Springboks endured a difficult start, trailing 24-3 after just 20 minutes in what could have been a nightmare beginning to Kolisi's captaincy. However, the Boks mounted a remarkable comeback to secure a thrilling 42-39 victory.

Kolisi said the experience became a defining moment in his leadership journey, teaching him the importance of trusting those around him rather than trying to carry the responsibility alone.

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The Springbok skipper, who had only 28 Test caps when he first took over the captaincy, recalled how England's early dominance left him searching for answers as the pressure mounted.

With the visitors holding a commanding 21-point lead, Kolisi remembered teammates looking to him for direction. Instead of attempting to shoulder the burden alone, he turned to those around him for guidance, a moment he believes shaped the way he leads the team today.

Rassie Erasmus and Jacques Nienaber praised by Kolisi

Kolisi also credited head coach Rassie Erasmus and then defence coach Jacques Nienaber for the role they played during that unforgettable Test.

"We were learning a new defensive system and a lot was happening [that day]," he said. "Jacques was standing under the posts, screaming at us not to stop doing what we were doing.

"Rassie has known me since I was 18 years old. He knew I would struggle at the beginning and he put systems in place that allowed me to focus on what I needed to do."

Siya Kolisi's Springboks legacy continues to grow

Fast forward eight years, and Kolisi's career has reached extraordinary heights. He has lifted the Webb Ellis Cup twice, won back-to-back Rugby Championship titles and joined the centurion club after earning his 100th Test cap against France last year.

"It was a huge learning opportunity for me, and it obviously changed my life," he said. "Now I'm able to share that with the other guys when they're in the leadership group as well."

Source: Briefly News