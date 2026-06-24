Ziya Visser, a Grade 7 student at Reddford House Northcliff, was selected for the South African U14 Indoor Netball Squad after standout performances at the IPT tournament

The young wing attack player is now eyeing a spot in the squad that will travel to the SAINF World Cup in Australia in 2027, with training camps beginning in August

Ziya trains under Proteas Men's Captain Sicelo Gumede and credits her family, coach and teammates for her growth on and off the court

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Ziya Visser has been selected for the SA u14 Indoor Netball Squad. Image: Supplied.

Source: UGC

Ziya Visser, a Grade 7 learner at Reddford House Northcliff in Johannesburg, has been selected for the South African U14 Indoor Netball Squad after turning heads with her performances at the recent IPT tournament.

The selection puts the young athlete one step closer to her ultimate goal: representing South Africa at the SAINF World Cup in Australia in 2027. The road there is still long, with training camps and further selection processes scheduled from August, but the achievement is already a landmark moment for the 13-year-old.

Ziya said she felt excited, proud and grateful when she heard the news, adding that it proved her hard work, training and dedication had been worth it.

Ziya primarily plays wing attack but can shift into goal attack when the team needs her. She described what draws her to the position:

"I enjoy it because of the fast pace. I can be creative on court, defend and help control the game." Her favourite moment in a match, she said, is "positioning myself to pass the ball directly to the shooter for the goal."

Training With a Proteas Captain

For the past year, Ziya has been training under Sicelo Gumede, the Proteas Men's Captain for 2026, with a focus on building her speed and fitness. Balancing competitive training with a full school schedule has meant strict time management from an early age.

Ziya said she trains after 6pm, which gives her enough time to focus on her schoolwork before practice. She added that Reddford House Northcliff has been supportive of her sporting commitments, allowing her time off for tournaments and helping her stay on top of missed schoolwork.

Caryn Brinkley, Head of Campus at Reddford House Northcliff, said the school community was immensely proud of Ziya's achievement. She described the opportunity to represent South Africa at such a young age as a reflection of Ziya's hard work, dedication and talent, adding that her success serves as an inspiration for other students to pursue their goals with determination and passion.

A Dream Bigger Than the Squad

Ziya is careful not to look too far ahead, but the vision is clear. "I'm looking forward to playing at the highest level of competition in a game that I love," she said. "Meeting players from around the world and representing South Africa is the dream."

She credited the people around her for making the journey possible:

"My family, coach and teammates have all played a huge role in supporting and encouraging me. Their belief in me has helped me grow both on and off the court."

Ziya also spoke to Channel Africa about her achievement:

3 Other teens who made SA proud

Briefly News previously reported 12-year-old Esihle Mangwana represented South Africa at the Universal Queen International pageant in Colombia after years of success in local and national competitions earned her the Pre-Teen Universal Queen South Africa 2026 crown.

previously reported 12-year-old Esihle Mangwana represented South Africa at the Universal Queen International pageant in Colombia after years of success in local and national competitions earned her the Pre-Teen Universal Queen South Africa 2026 crown. A teenage bodybuilder stunned social media users after a viral TikTok video showed him lifting and shifting a small car, showcasing his remarkable strength and training progress.

In another inspiring story, a matriculant inspired South Africans after revealing she passed despite battling epilepsy, suffering 18 seizures, missing more than 100 days of school and falling behind on assignments throughout the year.

Source: Briefly News