SA Pre-Teen Beauty Queen Esihle Mangwana Heads to Colombia for Global Crown
- A South African young pageant contestant is preparing herself for an international competition after years of consistent wins that gave her confidence and national recognition
- Mzansi is expected to rally behind the 12-year-old learner as she gets herself ready ahead of a global competition that is expected to feature contestants from several countries
- Months of preparation, school balance and community support lie behind the glamorous crowns of a young representative stepping onto one of the pageantry’s biggest stages
- Briefly News spoke to Esihle Mangwana about the achievement
Young pageant talent from Mzansi, Esihle Mangwana, will be getting herself ready to represent South Africa at the Universal Queen International competition.
The event will take place in Colombia in June 2026. Mangwana, only 12-years-old, secured her place after clinching the crown at the Pre-Teen Universal Queen South Africa 2026.
Mangwana is originally from Newcastle in the KwaZulu-Natal, but resides in Brakpan in Gauteng. She will be up against contestants from across the world in the 10th edition of the international pageant. She earned this opportunity through years of competing in local pageants. She built a solid reputation for community-focused advocacy and discipline at a young age.
Her journey was shared through a media statement on 2 March 2026. Over the years, Mangwana built a really impressive pageantry record. She won several regional and national crowns. These include Miss Newcastle Junior 2022 and Miss Ace Benoni Junior 2023.
Mangwana also went on to win Miss Wonder Woman 2023, Miss Teen Excellency SA, IMSA Miss Green 2024, and IMSA Miss Fitness 2025. All of this was before winning the Pre-Teen Universal crown, which secured her place on the international stage.
Briefly News speaks to Emihle Mangwana
Mangwana told Briefly News that it was her aunt who first spotted her potential before she even knew she had it. Her most treasured title was not the national crown but Miss Newcastle 2023, because her youngest aunt, her sister, and she all competed, and all three won.
"It was such a proud and joyful moment for our whole family," she said. "Everyone was so happy for us, and it honestly felt like a golden bonus."
Off the stage, Mangwana runs a tight daily schedule to keep academics and competition prep balanced. She finishes homework first and only starts practicing around 4PM, with weekends reserved for fittings and sessions with her modelling coach. When she gets to Colombia, she plans to perform traditional dance and speak isiZulu.
"I really want to show the beauty and pride of being South African and share our heritage with the world," she said.
Eyes on Colombia’s global stage
The Universal Queen International platform celebrates diversity among young contestants. Mangwana is expected to showcase Mzansi’s heritage through cultural presentation segments.
About the Universal Queen International
The event runs over several days and includes exchange activities. Contestants participate in national costume presentations. There are also formal wear showcases, as well as interview rounds designed to test communication skills and personality under pressure.
Source: Briefly News
Jim Mohlala (Editor) Jim Mohlala is a Human Interest writer for Briefly News (joined in 2025). Mohlala holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Media Leadership and Innovation and an Advanced Diploma in Journalism from the Cape Peninsula University of Technology. He started his career working at the Daily Maverick and has written for the Sunday Times/TimesLIVE. Jim has several years of experience covering social justice, crime and community stories. You can reach him at jim.mohlala@briefly.co.za