A Johannesburg private school closed its doors despite its final matric class achieving one of the strongest academic performances in the country this year

The campus delivered a 100% Bachelor pass rate and averaged more than three distinctions per learner during its final year of operation

Families faced emotional transitions as learners relocated, while decades of history were carefully preserved across the broader school network

King David Victory Park in Johannesburg has officially shut its doors after 60 years. This came even after its final matric class achieved an average of 3.44 distinctions per learner and a 100% Bachelor’s pass rate.

The closure was confirmed via a Facebook post on 9 December 2026 by the King David Schools' Foundation. The decision was taken by the South African Board of Jewish Education after reviewing declining enrolment. Another factor was the school’s long-term sustainability within the broader network.

The campus was founded to serve Emmarentia, Greenside and Victory Park Jewish families in 1960. It became a part of the King David Schools system. The board decided to consolidate campuses as more families relocated to north-eastern suburbs. This strengthened enrolment at other branches while weakening Victory Park’s intake.

A legacy campus bows out

Victory Park was once a thriving Grade 1 to Matric campus known for small classes and a tight-knit community. Over time, numbers began to drop across most grades. Maintaining the full academic programme, sports codes and cultural activities expected from the network became harder.

The board embarked on a lengthy consultation process before reaching its decision. The goal is to create a more sustainable and unified structure by reduce the system from 10 schools across five campuses to seven schools on four campuses.

Matric class delivered standout results

Despite uncertainty hanging over the year, the Class of 2025 delivered exceptional outcomes. All 43 matric pupils achieved Bachelor’s degree passes. All also qualified for university placement. Almost half of the learners earned A averages.

The property has not yet been sold at the time of this report, although there has been interest from prospective buyers.

See the Facebook video below:

Mzansi reacts

Briefly News compiled comments from the short documentary about the schools closure.

Jenny Payne commented:

“Though it's the end of an era, the spirit and memories of King David Victory Park will live on in our hearts! “

Abe Berger said:

“That’s so sad. I’m an American, but I attended for 3 years there.”

Raymond Ravinsky wrote:

“I graduated from KDL in 1968 and left SA in 1969, but all the messages in this video make me realise that we South African Jews are one big special family. Thank you.“

Suzanne Goldin said:

“Having left SA nearly 50 years ago, it was quite amazing to see old friends and the children of old friends in this video. I am looking forward to watching it again with my grandchildren.”

Patti Blackhurst commented:

“A legacy that will span generations.”

Gavin Kay wrote:

“What a great institution of learning.”

