King David Victory Park has closed despite its final matric class averaging 3.44 distinctions per pupil

The South African Board of Jewish Education said falling enrolment and shifting community demographics are the reasons for the closure

Even so, the Class of 2025 ended the school’s 60-year run on a high note, with every pupil earning a Bachelor’s pass and nearly half achieving A averages

King David Victory Park is closing despite outstanding final matric results. Images: King David Schools website

Source: UGC

GAUTENG- King David Victory Park has officially shut down, even though its final matric class achieved some of the best results in the country, averaging 3.44 distinctions per pupil.

According to BusinessTech, the decision to close the campus was taken by the South African Board of Jewish Education after a long review process. Leaders said falling enrolment numbers made it impossible to maintain the high academic, sporting and cultural standards expected of a King David school.

Why was the school closed?

General director Rabbi Ricky Seeff explained that the school aims to offer teaching excellence, a wide subject choice and strong sports facilities, but shrinking class sizes made this difficult. At the same time, much of Johannesburg’s Jewish community has moved to north-eastern suburbs like Sandton, Glenhazel and Linksfield, strengthening other campuses while weakening Victory Park.

The closure is part of a broader consolidation plan to create a more sustainable system. The network will reduce from 10 schools across five campuses to seven schools across four campuses under a unified “One King David” model.

The property has not yet been sold, although there has been interest from potential buyers. The education board is also working with the local synagogue to secure a long-term home once the campus is sold.

Outstanding final matric results

Despite the emotional impact, the Class of 2025 delivered outstanding results. Every matric pupil earned a Bachelor’s pass for university entrance. Nearly half achieved an A average, and the school ranked sixth among South Africa’s co-educational private schools, according to BusinessTech.

Head of school Mandy Gruzd said the 43 pupils showed resilience and unity in a year filled with uncertainty. While facing the closure of their school, they continued to excel in academics, sport, culture and community service — ending the school’s 60-year history on a high note.

Preserving 60 years of history

Founded in 1960 to serve Jewish families in Emmarentia, Greenside and Victory Park, the school grew into a full Grade 1 to Matric campus and formed part of the wider King David Schools network, which includes campuses in Linksfield and Sandton.

Seef said they are committed to ensuring that everything of value and nostalgia is recorded, kept, and displayed wherever possible.

“There’s 60 years of history there, and we’re mindful about capturing and preserving it all.There’s so much meaning in those six decades, far more than anyone can truly quantify,” he said.

King David Linksfield match controversy

In a related article, a row ignited after a Roedean school, which was scheduled to play against King David on Tuesday, 3 February 2026, abruptly abandoned their match. Following the incident, a WhatsApp voice note attributed to the school’s coach and the King David principal leaked, describing how the Roedean students allegedly walked off the court and refused to play.

The incident drew strong criticism from sections of the community, including the South African Jewish Board of Deputies (SAJBD), which labelled the alleged actions discriminatory.

The school says the dwindling enrollment numbers have forced the school leadership to close down. Image: King David School website

Source: UGC

Principal resigns amid discrimination allegations

Briefly News also reported that the leadership of a prominent Johannesburg girls’ school has changed abruptly following intense public scrutiny after the school cancelled a match with King David's Linksfield.

Several media reports have confirmed the resignation of the principal of Roedean School SA, Phuti Mogale, after reports alleged that the Roedean school team had refused to play against King David because it was a Jewish school. The claims that Roedean is anti-semitic have sparked widespread outrage, with many condemning the alleged anti-semitic behaviour as unacceptable.

Proofreading by Kelly Lippke, copy editor at Briefly.co.za.

Source: Briefly News