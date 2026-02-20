Dublin community protested to prevent deportation of three young rugby-playing brothers and their mother

The family, who arrived in Ireland in 2023, received a temporary reprieve following widespread protests by members of the local community

Boys are excelling in school sports, including rugby and athletics, earning praise from coaches and local figures

Ireland-based school rugby stars who were on the brink of being deported from Dublin have received a temporary reprieve after hundreds of people protested against the authorities’ plans.

According to The Irish Times, members of the Dublin community rallied against the Department of Justice to stop the deportation of the three brothers and their mother to South Africa. The community argued that their removal would be a huge loss to Dublin. The protest, held outside the offices of the Department of Justice, attracted people including schoolchildren on Tuesday, 10 February 2026.

School rugby brothers mother speaks

Speaking to The Irish Times, the boys’ mother, Titilayo Oluwakemi Oyekanmi, who arrived in Ireland in 2023, with Samuel, Joseph and Genesis, who are aged between five and 18, said she was relieved that her family had been given more time to stay. She explained that she had sought asylum after being beaten by a gang and threatened at gunpoint in South Africa. Their application was rejected, and a subsequent appeal was unsuccessful. The family received a deportation order last April, but their solicitor later applied for the order to be revoked on humanitarian grounds.

She said she was relieved and hoping for a better result, adding that they would have to present themselves before the Garda National Immigration Bureau again in March. Stephen Kirwan of KOD Lyons, the family’s solicitor, said the support had been overwhelming and that it was heartening to see young people from across the community, particularly in Dublin, standing up for the family.

Rugby-playing brothers excel in Dublin schools

The two older boys are talented athletes and play rugby with De La Salle Palmerston FC. Joseph, 14, is a member of Dundrum South Dublin (DSD) Athletics Club and has been attending Gonzaga College on a scholarship since September.

Former athletics star and coach David Gillick has come to the family’s aid, writing to the Department of Justice to describe Joseph’s rare talent. Gillick praised Joseph as an exceptional young person, full of life, ambition, and dreams beyond his athletic achievements. He added that Joseph is already making an impact on the rugby field at Gonzaga College.

Gillick also commended the Oyekanmi family, saying they had made a wonderful contribution to both the local and wider community. He noted that they had integrated seamlessly and served as examples of successful and positive integration.

Other local coaches and teachers have expressed concern, saying the deportation would significantly affect the boys’ studies and sports development. Some Irish politicians have also pressured the Department of Justice to intervene. However, the Department maintains that South Africa is considered one of the safest countries of origin, which could work against the family’s case.

Opinion online has been split on the matter, with some not siding with the family.

@MickOKeeffe:

''Our country's immigration law isn't negotiable. This family failed their asylum application and their appeal, meaning they are complete scammers. Get them out of Ireland now!''

@MickOKeeffe:

''Asylum scammers who failed their claim and their appeal are getting sent back to their own country. Proper order!''

@CriticalEyeMMA2:

“All the boys”. Nope. I am sure most people in Ireland want illegal immigrants deported. Men and boys most of all. Deport all Africans. They have the largest most resource rich continent on Earth all to themselves.''

@OWPerfTracker:

''The government is going for these people instead of criminal migrants exactly to pull on the heartstrings of the people. If your asylum claim is denied, you should be deported, regardless of if you have a family or not.''

