South African schoolboy rugby stars who are based in Ireland are on the verge of being deported back to South Africa after their asylum application was rejected and their subsequent appeal was unsuccessful.

Schoolboy rugby stars based in Ireland face deportation.

Source: Getty Images

Reports from the Irish Times emerged that Titilayo Oluwakemi Oyekanmi and her three sons arrived in Ireland from South Africa in late 2023. The family, originally from Nigeria, applied for asylum so that they could stay and work in the country legally. The authorities issued a formal deportation order in April 2025, and the family is set to be deported from Ireland on Thursday, 12 February 2026.

The children’s ties to rugby have attracted significant attention to the case, as they are playing school rugby in Ireland. The boys are Samuel, aged 18, and Joseph, aged 14. Both have been outstanding for De La Salle Palmerston Rugby Football Club, which is located south of Dublin.

Reactions from the Irish community

Apart from playing rugby, Joseph is also a talented athlete. He runs with Dundrum South Dublin Athletics Club and recently qualified for Ireland’s national indoor junior championships. He studies at Gonzaga College on a sports scholarship. A former athletics star and coach, David Gillick, has come to the aid of the boys and wrote to the Department of Justice, describing Joseph's talent as something rare.

Gillick described Joseph as an exceptional young person, full of life, ambition, and dreams, beyond his athletic achievements. He added that Joseph’s talents extended beyond sports, noting that he was already making an impact on the rugby field with Gonzaga College.

Gillick also praised the Oyekanmi family, saying they had made a wonderful contribution to both the local and wider community. He noted that they have integrated seamlessly and served as examples of how successful and positive integration could be.

Other local coaches and teachers have also reacted strongly to the case, saying the deportation of the boys will significantly affect their studies and sports development. Some politicians in Ireland have put pressure on the Department of Justice to remedy the situation. However, according to the Department, South Africa is considered one of the safest countries of origin, something that could work against the family and ultimately the boys’ favour.

The family told the Irish Times that they feared for their lives, which is why they fled to Ireland.

“That was why I ran for my life with my children,” Titilayo told The Irish Times.

“I am not depending on any benefit from the country. I can work myself; I’m a hardworking woman.”

South African schools producing rugby stars

South Africa has produced most of its rugby stars from schools around the country. Bishops College has produced approximately 42 to 43 Springboks and continues to be a modern rugby powerhouse, with Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu making his Springbok debut in 2024.

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu is one of the Springboks stars produced by a school in South Africa.

Source: Getty Images

Another top school is Grey College, which sits second on the list with around 48 to 49 Springboks produced. The Free State school has delivered a steady stream of elite talent, including current Springbok Neethling Fouche. Past legends include Bismarck du Plessis, Frans Steyn, and Os du Randt, making Grey College one of the most feared rugby schools in the country.

