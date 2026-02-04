Springboks front-row enforcers Ox Nché and Trevor Nyakane turned a promotional challenge into a viral moment of raw power

A Mitsubishi Triton became an unlikely opponent as the Bok stars showcased their strength in a playful off-field showdown

Rugby fans flooded social media with jokes and praise as the video quickly gained traction online

Springboks star players Ox Nché and Trevor Nyakane took their scrum prowess to the next level with a daring challenge scrumming against a titanic Mitsubishi bakkie.

Ox Nche and Trevor Nyakane of South Africa pose with the Webb Ellis Cup during the South Africa Winners Portrait. Image: Adam Pretty

Source: Getty Images

The moment, captured on video and shared on Instagram by @mitsu_motors, lit up social media and sparked waves of humour among rugby fans.

The clip was captioned:

“Front row power, bakkie muscle. Scrum the Triton. Earn the cake.”

In the video, the two rugby icons summon their raw strength and tenacious energy to push the bakkie as hard as possible, taking turns in the challenge. Once the mission is accomplished, the duo are seen celebrating and refuelling by eating a cake as their reward.

Unsurprisingly, the comments section went wild.

@kimjayde wrote:

“Ox versus truck. The truck stood no chance. It’s the cake at the end for me.”

Others joined in with praise and jokes:

@henry.sharkie:

“Awesome.”

@annie4bes:

“Two of the best.”

@bhuddameesh:

“Never seen three bakkies so close to one another.”

@sunflower:

“Because salads don’t win scrums. Love it.”

@abdurachmaan:

“Trevor probably wants to jive with the bakkie.”

@crispin_rudman:

“That Triton had no chance.”

Springboks stars show scrum power

Nché made his Springbok debut in 2018 and has since become a regular in the national squad, renowned for his dominant scrummaging and high work rate around the park. He has played a key role in South Africa’s forward battles across recent World Cup campaigns and international Tests.

The loosehead prop was recently nominated for World Rugby Player of the Year, a rare honour for a front-row forward. Off the field, Nché has also expanded his brand, launching ventures such as his Ox Kraal clothing line and forging business partnerships beyond rugby.

Bongi Mbonambi (C) celebrates with teammates Ox Nche (R) and Trevor Nyakane (L) after victory in the France 2023 Rugby World Cup Final. Image: Antonin THUILLIER

Source: Getty Images

Trevor Nyakane’s World Cup pedigree

Nyakane made his Springbok debut in June 2013 against Italy and has gone on to earn more than 60 caps for South Africa. A two-time Rugby World Cup winner, lifting the trophy in 2019 and 2023, he has contributed invaluable power, versatility, and experience to title-winning squads.

Celebrated for his ability to play on both sides of the scrum, Nyakane has been a key figure in the Springbok pack across multiple Test campaigns. Although injuries, including an Achilles surgery, have interrupted his playing time in recent seasons, he remains an important leader and depth option for both club and country.

Bob Skinstad speaks on the Springboks' toughest rival

Briefly News previously reported that former South Africa captain Bob Skinstad disclosed the team, which is one of the most challenging opponents in world rugby

Speaking on his Champagne Rugby podcast, 49-year-old Skinstad reflected on the shift in the dynamic between the two sides.

Source: Briefly News