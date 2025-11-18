Springboks star Ox Nché temporarily suspended all orders for his Ox Kraal clothing brand amid a legal dispute

Nché explained on Instagram that order processing and deliveries are affected while a third-party administrator remains in control of the store

The rugby star, who founded Ox Kraal, reassured fans that the pause is temporary and promises to rebuild and protect the brand

Springboks prop Ox Nche announced the suspension of orders from his clothing brand Ox Kraal. This move was necessitated by the legal battle that is currently going on and is affecting his online store.

Ox Nche, during the South African national men's rugby team captain's run at Latymer Sports Ground on October 31, 2025, in London, England. Photo: Paul Harding

Source: Getty Images

Nche, who was nominated on Tuesday, 18 November 2025, for the World Rugby Awards for the Player of the Year award, announced on his Instagram account on Saturday, 15 November.

In a statement, Nché explained that the issue, which involves the Ox Kraal online store, has affected order processing and deliveries.

Legal dispute behind the Ox Kraal suspension

He said he currently does not have access to the Ox Kraal website or social media pages, as they remain under the control of a third-party administrator involved in the dispute. Nché asked customers to pause all online orders while the matter is resolved.

He reassured fans that this is not a permanent setback, describing it as a “technical tackle” rather than a red card, and said he is using the time to rebuild the brand, protect it, and ensure a better experience for customers. Nché thanked supporters for their patience and hinted that “something is cooking in the kraal.”

Springboks prop turns businessman

Ox Kraal, the clothing line established by Springboks prop Ox Nché, has built a reputation for its rugby-inspired apparel and fan merchandise. The brand offers a variety of items, including the playful “baby kraal onesie,” the classic “bucket hat,” and the cheekily named “salads don’t win scrums apron,” all reflecting Nché’s rugby career and personal ethos.

The brand’s name and slogan draw from Nché’s well-known mantra, “salads don’t win scrums,” symbolising his commitment, work ethic, and no-nonsense approach to the game.

Currently sidelined with an injury that will keep him out for the rest of the 2025 season, Nché has established himself as one of South Africa’s top rugby union props. Hailing from Bloemfontein, he plays loosehead prop for the Springboks and has been praised for his power in the scrum, versatility on the field, and reliability under pressure.

Ox Nche looks on during the South Africa Springboks captains' run at Sky Stadium on September 12, 2025, in Wellington, New Zealand. Photo: Hagen Hopkins

Source: Getty Images

Since making his international debut in 2017, Nché has become a cornerstone of South Africa’s forward pack, consistently contributing to the team’s performance at the highest level.

