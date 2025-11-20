A former Ireland international publicly challenged Damian Willemse’s comments ahead of the Dublin showdown

Tensions rise as South Africa’s squad rotation and media narratives sparked debate before the Autumn Nations Series clash

Questions emerged about psychological edges, physical dominance and the pressures shaping this weekend’s blockbuster Test

A former Ireland star has come out swinging, criticising a Springboks utility player after the remarks he made following last Saturday’s win over Italy.

Gordon D’Arcy aimed full-back Damian Willemse, accusing him of pushing “Donald Trump-ish rhetoric” ahead of this Saturday’s highly anticipated Autumn Nations Series clash at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

Willemse had spoken openly about the frustration within the Springbok camp after they were labelled a “B team” before their 15 November 2025 match against Italy at the Allianz Arena in Turin. The speculation followed head coach Rassie Erasmus’ sweeping changes to the squad after their 32–17 victory over France in Paris the previous weekend.

Erasmus cited player fatigue as the main reason for the rotation, although media chatter suggested he either had alternative motives or simply wanted to blood fringe talent. Newly capped prop Zachary Porthen was among those who started.

Willemse said the “B team” tag only strengthened the players’ resolve, particularly after they had to overcome an early red card to Franco Mostert on their way to victory. He explained that the squad had closed ranks during the week and that the narrative portraying them as second-string felt disrespectful to several seasoned champions.

“Several members of the matchday team have won World Cups, including double champion Handré Pollard. Others, such as Ethan Hooker and Canan Moodie, have been in outstanding form,” Willemse said.

He added that the team’s performance reflected their frustration and that he was proud of every member of the group, from players to coaching and medical staff.

“This is a performance we will remember for a very long time,” he said.

D’Arcy calls out ‘Trump-ish rhetoric’

In his midweek column, D’Arcy said Willemse tried to suggest that the Springboks felt disrespected by claims they had fielded a weakened team.

He criticised the tone of the comments, arguing that the rhetoric felt “a little Donald Trump-ish” and framed as an attempt to control the narrative. He suggested Willemse might have been drawing from the Michael Jordan playbook by seeking out a slight where none existed.

D’Arcy argued that, despite South Africa’s global dominance, Ireland still occupied “a little bit of headspace” in the Springbok psyche.

He said the visitors were desperate for a win, pointing out that the heavily rotated team against Italy and the Springboks’ poor run of results in Ireland had left a mental imprint. He added that Erasmus would lean heavily into that emotional energy during the week.

‘Moment of desperation’ predicted to decide the clash

While D’Arcy acknowledged that the verbal exchanges would shape the build-up, he believed the match itself would be settled by “a moment of desperation.”

He said the Springboks’ physical superiority over every team in the world, including Ireland, gave them a clear edge in the set piece and in wearing opponents down during the final quarter of matches.

Rassie Erasmus names Springboks squad for Ireland test

Briefly News previously reported that head coach Rassie Erasmus named a largely unchanged 23-man squad on Thursday, 20 November 2025, led by Test centurion Siya Kolisi.

The squad features two changes due to Lood de Jager’s suspension after receiving a red card against France.

