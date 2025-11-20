South African football legend Benni McCarthy faces scrutiny after Kenya’s 8–0 defeat to Senegal

The loss exposed gaps in Kenya’s defensive setup, preparation, and tactical consistency under McCarthy

FKF president Hussein Mohammed promised a full review of policies and development structures following the heavy defeat

Briefly News conducted an exclusive interview with South African football journalist Bongani Mthimkhulu for expert analysis on McCarthy’s future

South African football icon and current Kenya head coach Benni McCarthy suffered one of the heaviest losses of his managerial career when the Harambee Stars were thrashed 8–0 by Senegal on Tuesday, 18 November 2025, in an international friendly.

Bafana Bafana legend Benni McCarthy made history by leading Kenya to the CHAN quarter-finals in August. Image:@bennimac17

Source: Facebook

McCarthy, who took charge of the Kenyan national team in March after serving as Erik ten Hag’s assistant at Manchester United, entered his first international job with optimism and strong credentials.

His early success included guiding Kenya to their historic first appearance in the knockout stages of the African Nations Championship (CHAN) in August.

But two successive friendly defeats in November, capped by the humiliating loss to the Teranga Lions, have placed him under intense scrutiny from both the public and the football authorities.

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Hussein Mohammed described the result as “a bad day in the office” and announced a full policy review. He said the defeat should serve as a wake-up call, stressing that competing with top nations required deliberate investment in a robust technical team and proper development structures.

Mohammed apologised on behalf of the federation and emphasised that the FKF would “fix it” by reassessing policies, operational processes and performance indicators from the grassroots level upwards.

Watch the video below:

Why Benni McCarthy’s 8–0 loss is a turning point

Speaking to Briefly News, South African football journalist Bongani Mthimkhulu said the eight-goal defeat was “seismic” and arrived at a vulnerable moment in McCarthy’s coaching evolution.

“An 8–0 defeat at the international level is seismic, and for Benni McCarthy, it lands at a delicate stage of his coaching journey.”

Mthimkhulu stressed that McCarthy’s reputation “doesn’t collapse overnight”, noting he remains “one of Africa’s most respected former strikers and a coach with proven pedigree at club level”.

But such the scoreline, he added, “raises unavoidable questions”.

According to Mthimkhulu, the result has intensified concerns about whether McCarthy’s tactical identity has fully translated into the international game. He explained that the defeat “puts the spotlight on Kenya’s defensive structure, preparation, player selection, and whether the team has fully bought into his methodology”.

He said the impact in Kenya would be felt immediately, particularly among supporters who had welcomed McCarthy’s appointment with enthusiasm.

“Many Kenyans were excited by a high-profile appointment like McCarthy, but an 8–0 loss shakes confidence.”

On the side of administrators, Mthimkhulu noted the FKF was unlikely to react impulsively but stressed that the performance would now shape how McCarthy’s progress is assessed going forward.

He added that the defeat would become “a reference point in future reviews of the team’s development, performance benchmarks and strategic direction”.

Kenyan head coach Benni McCarthy won the coach of the month award for August. Image:@bennimac17

Source: Facebook

SA coaches, African structures, and why McCarthy is battling

Mthimkhulu also touched on the systemic factors complicating McCarthy’s tenure. He said the coach’s football identity was “only showing in patches”, and the Senegal defeat had made those gaps more visible.

He pointed out that McCarthy faced limitations beyond his control, including an unstable domestic league, limited player depth and short preparation windows. These challenges, he said, made it “harder for any coach to impose a clear philosophy”.

Mthimkhulu’s analysis broadened into a larger continental conversation. South African coaches, he said, were often admired across Africa due to their grounding in a structured league with established pathways and strong tactical culture. However, this did not guarantee success when working in countries with weaker football ecosystems.

Former Al Ahly and Orlando Pirates coach José Riveiro recently illustrated this contrast, saying:

“South Africa has something special, a quality you don’t easily find in the market. From a European coach’s view, the league has players who can entertain, create advantages and do things others can’t. The identity is clear… now it’s about consistency, discipline and having the resources to reach the level of Europe’s big sides. And scoring goals.”

Mthimkhulu said Riveiro’s comments highlight how success at the international level depends not only on the brilliance of the coach but also on the structural environment they inherit.

Ultimately, he argued, McCarthy’s future now rests on how he responds from here:

“The defeat doesn’t end McCarthy’s credibility, but it does reset expectations.”

Every match ahead, Mthimkhulu said, will now test McCarthy’s resilience and define how he is judged in Kenya and across the continent.

Lyle Foster scores against Manchester United

Briefly News previously reported that Bafana Bafana striker Lyle Foster, recently named by coach Hugo Broos in the squad for the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers against Lesotho and Nigeria, made history on Saturday afternoon, 30 August 2025, in the English Premier League.

The former Orlando Pirates forward scored Burnley’s equaliser against Manchester United after his side had fallen behind early.

Source: Briefly News