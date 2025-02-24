Bafana Bafana legend Benni McCarthy is set to take over a new managerial job months after being released by Manchester United

The former AmaZulu FC was linked with a return to the Premier Soccer League since last year but decided to snub a move back to South Africa

The 47-year-old's decision to snub the PSL for a new coaching job abroad sparked different reactions from netizens on social media

South African coach Benni McCarthy is said to be edging towards getting a new managerial job months after being shown the exit doors by English Premier League side, Manchester United.

The former Orlando Pirates striker was relieved of his duty as assistant manager before the 2024-25 season began and has been without a coaching role since then.

He was linked with a return to the Premier Soccer League, with clubs like Kaizer Chiefs and AmaZulu FC reportedly showing interest in bringing him back to South Africa.

Benni McCarthy lands a new coaching role months after leaving Manchester United. Photo: Ash Donelon.

Source: Getty Images

McCarthy close to landing a new job

According to a report by Afrik-Foot, McCarthy is said to be closing in on being appointed as the new coach of the Kenya men's national team, with his appointment scheduled for this week in Nairobi.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The former Cape Town City mentor started discussions with the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) last year, December, but the talks died down due to the ongoing issues in the federation.

Reports have it that the Bafana Bafana legend will arrive in Nairobi on Wednesday and will be unveiled on Friday after signing a two-year contract with FKF.

A source told Mozzart Sport that the new Kenyan national team coach will be in charge of Harambee Stars' next World Cup qualifiers against against Gabon and Gambia.

"As the [FKF] president stated earlier, Francis Kimanzi was only serving as the interim coach. The new head coach will take charge of the upcoming matches against Gabon and Gambia. Once unveiled, he will collaborate with a group of selected local coaches to prepare the team for these important games. We must ensure we're fully prepared to compete," a source from FKF told Mozzart Sport.

Fans react as McCarthy secures new coaching job

mageba_sthembz said:

"Very brave indeed. Kenya has never acquitted themselves well in footballing terms both at club and national levels. Their fortunes are unlikely to change under Benni. Some nations are just not football nations. Athletics like cross country, road running and track and field, yes."

Ncibana wrote:

"I like it for the Benni , local coaches must move into other countries to grow , staying here unemployed they will have jealousy and create tensions and reckless comments about coaches who are in the job."

wonder reacted:

"I see nothing brave here, the man has been out of work for quite some time now."

Mshizman commented:

"Fitting to be Orlando Pirates coach in the near future.... Benni would have told the fans what's wrong ka Saleng... But I know chances of him being given a chance are slim...we always looking for Sunday league and basketball coaches."

MStotied shared:

"A very interesting project for coach McCarthy."

Ex-international against McCarthy landing Kenya job

Briefly News also reported that a former Harambee Star's player has gone against the appointment of McCarthy as next manager of his country's men's national team.

The former Manchester United assistant coach was seen as the ideal replacement for Engin Firat ahead of their next FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Source: Briefly News