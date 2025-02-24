Orlando Pirates striker Zakhele Lepasa could be offered a new contract at the Soweto giants ahead of the 2025/2026 season

The 27-year-old striker has struggled with injuries during his six seasons at the Soweto club and remains a fan favourite after scoring 11 goals for the club

Bucs fans reacted on social media to back Lepasa, saying he is one of the best strikers at the club and they should do all they can to keep him

Striker Zakhele Lepasa could earn an one-year contract extension at Orlando Pirates despite suffering multiple injuries as a Bucs player.

Lepasa is currently recovering from injury but is still in coach Jose Riveiro’s plans as Pirates begin preparations for the 2025/2026 season.

Striker Zakhele Lepasa is still part of Jose Riviero's plans at Orlando Pirates. Image: zakhelelepasa/Instagram and orlandopirates/Twitter.

The 27-year-old has scored 11 goals for the Soweto giants and has also scored three goals in seven appearances for Bafana Bafana, yet his career has been curtailed through injury.

Orlando Pirates make plans for next season

Lepasa's future is discussed

According to a Briefly News source at Pirates, the club could make several changes to their squad next season, including loaning out young striker Boitumelo Radiopane.

The source said:

“The club wants strength in all areas, including strikers and that includes keeping Lepasa. There is a new offer on the table for the player while the club is also looking to bring one or two new players ahead of next season, a few strikers have been identified and things are being assessed. Of course, there will be some players who could be offloaded to make room for the new signings so the club could look to sell or loan players.”

Lepasa is working on his fitness

Pirates make assessments about their current squad

During the January transfer window, Pirates failed to bring in any new faces and instead used the period to promote younger players and also extend the contracts of certain players.

Ahead of next season, the club will be looking to add more quality to their squad as they look to mount a serious challenge for perennial PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

One of the players whose career at the club has become uncertain is midfielder Miguel Timm who has yet to make a PSL appearance and faces the end of his deal at the end of June 2025.

Orlando Pirates striker Zakhele Lepasa celebrated his side's Soweto derby victory over Kaizer Chiefs. Image: zakhelelepasa.

Lepasa is a fan favourite

Bucs supporters reacted on social media to praise Lepasa, saying the 27-year-old is one of the best strikers not only at the club but also in the country.

Senzo Inno Mgoduka backs Lepasa:

“Jah he gives something different from Mabasa and Makgopa, he should be kept and given game time.”

Mpho Masilu says Riveiro is failing Lepasa:

“My favourite player, but this coach has no mandate.”

Vusay Lubisi made a suggestion:

“Sell Makgopa or loan him. Leave Lepasa, you can count on him for pace and important goals.”

Lonwabo Khwalo Lonnie is a fan:

“Best striker that we have, if he can stay injury-free.”

Sandile Mngomezulu admires Lepasa:

“Good striker, even Chiefs knows him very well.”

Jose Riveiro backs decision to promote younger players

As reported by Briefly News, Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro has defended his decision to promote youngsters to his first team.

Riveiro has promoted the likes of Relebohile Mofokeng and Mohau Nkota and has followed that up by introducing Neo Mokoena and Mbekezeli Mboweni to the senior squad.

