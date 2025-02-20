Another promising Orlando Pirates youngster has been spotted in first-team training ahead of a potential senior debut

Winger Neo Mokoena has been backed by the club’s coaching staff as coach Jose Riveiro continues to blood new talent into the Soweto giants

Bucs’ supporters reacted on social media to praise Pirates for developing young players, while others said the side needs to sign experienced stars

Orlando Pirates has promoted another youngster to their first team after winger Neo Mokoena made the jump from their development side.

Mokoena has been backed for a bright future at the Soweto giants after impressing first-team coaches during recent training sessions.

Another star from Orlando Pirates' development side has been promoted to their senior team. Image: orlandopirates.

The 19-year-old has impressed Pirates coaches due to his exploits in the development side and has joined defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi in the Bucs’ first team.

Orlando Pirates back another promising star

Pirates have promoted Mokoena to the first team, according to the tweet below:

According to a Briefly News source at Pirates, Mokoena has been backed to follow in the footsteps of club prospect Mohau Nkota, who made his senior debut this season.

The source said:

“Mokoena could very well follow in the footsteps of Mohau Nkota and has been backed by everybody at the club to do so. Both he and Mbekezeli Mbokazi have been training with the first team and the coaching staff has been pleased by what they saw. There is a good chance both could make their debut this season but if not now then it will surely happen next season.”

Since his debut in the senior side, Nkota has emerged as one of the most exciting players in Mzansi and recently signed a massive sponsorship deal.

Pirates' confirmed their postponed match on Twitter (X):

Pirates’ squad grows stronger

During the January transfer window, Pirates failed to sign any players and instead chose to renew contracts while also promoting youngsters.

The club is currently chasing glory in three competitions and has been boosted by Nigerian international defender Olisa Ndah's return from injury.

Pirates are 12 points behind PSL log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns yet are three matches behind after their match on Wednesday, 19 February, against Arrows was rained out.

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro has promoted several youngsters to the first team. Image: orlandopirates.

Fans question Pirates’ recruitment plans

Bucs supporters reacted on social media to praise Pirates for their constant promotion of young talent while others said the club should instead focus on signing experienced players.

Senzo Inno Mgoduka is happy:

“Good, that's what development is for. We need to sign only when necessary.”

Khulekani Shandu backs promoting youngsters:

“My wish is to see one player promoted every season.”

Fundile Sobuza is worried:

“It appears that Pirates is moving away from signing players from other teams.”

Tkay Manando is not supportive:

“With these youngsters; we need to sign experienced players. This thing of youngsters is costing us sometimes.”

Sifiso Mokoena warned Riveiro:

“This coach will be caught with his pants down with his experimental style one day.”

Tshegofatso Mabasa backs Orlando Pirates to chase records

As reported by Briefly News, Orlando Pirates striker Tshegofatso Mabasa has backed his side to make history by winning three consecutive Nedbank Cup titles.

Mabasa scored a hattrick to guide Pirates to this season’s quarterfinals while the striker is 14 goals behind Benedict ‘Tso’ Vilakazi's club record tally of 58 goals.

