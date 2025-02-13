Orlando Pirates are set to unleash another talented youngster on the PSL as defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi nears his PSL debut

Mbokazi captain’s Pirates development side and has spent time with the first team ahead of his senior debut for the Soweto giants soon

Local football fans praise the 19-year-old on social media saying the defender has what it takes to make an impact at Pirates

Teenage defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi could be the next Orlando Pirates youngster to make an impression on the PSL after impressing first-team coaches.

Mbokazi, 19, wears the captain’s armband for Pirates’ development side and has represented South Africa at various youth levels.

Coach Riveiro has a history of unearthing young players at Pirates after Relebohile Mofokeng and Mohau Nkota both made an impression since the Spaniard's arrival in the PSL

Orlando Pirates back Mbekezeli Mbokazi

Mbokazi could make his PSL debut soon, according to the tweet below:

According to a Briefly News source, Mobokazi has been backed for success at Pirates who could use their current injury crisis to give the teenager his senior debut.

The source said:

“Mbokazi has impressed first-team coaches and they do not doubt that he can quickly establish himself at the club. We all know that coach Riveiro admires young players and is willing to give them a chance, so we can expect to see Mbokazi impress local fans soon. The club has given him full support.”

Riveiro speaks about Mbokazi in the tweet below:

Pirates are fighting for titles on several fronts

During the current season, Pirates have set their sights on multiple titles while they already secured the MTN8 prize when they defeated Stellenbosch FC 3-1 on Saturday, 5 October 2024.

The Soweto giants are nine points off PSL log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns with two games in hand, while they are in the advanced stages of the CAF Champions League and Nedbank Cup.

Pirates will continue their defence of the Nedbank Cup when they face Baroka FC on Saturday, 15 February 2025, in a last-16 match.

Fans back Mbokazi

Bucs supporters praised Mbokazi on social media saying they were impressed with the teenager after seeing him represent the Carling All-Star XI in December 2024.

Syandaar Yaarh MdluLii backs Mbokazi:

“My boy from NHL, witness your talent Mbokazi.”

Serame Mathibela gave some advice:

“But the coach should mix youth with experience. Not rely on young gems/talent.”

Mduduzi Gabriel Generalmdz Mbokazi is a fan:

“We are patiently waiting for your debut. South Africa will witness your talent Donda.”

Mduduzi Fakude is impressed:

“Was impressed with him during the Black Label Cup.”

Bongani Shongwe admires Mbokazi:

“This boi Is solid.”

Orlando Pirates poach promising Kaizer Chiefs youngster

As reported by Briefly News, Orlando Pirates have signed Duane Bennett, a promising youngster from the Soweto rivals Kaizer Chiefs.

Teen defender Bennett played alongside current Chiefs star Mduduzi Shabalala in Amakhosi’s development side but will continue his career at Soweto rivals Pirates.

