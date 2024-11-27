Young attacking talent Mohau Nkota has enjoyed a breakthrough season at Orlando Pirates, but the star had to recover from a career-threatening injury before making his mark

The 20-year-old attacker suffered a neck injury during a DDC Soweto derby in March 2024, which nearly ended his blossoming career

Local football fans admired Nkota on social media, saying they are overjoyed that the youngster has made a full recovery to become a star in the Pirates squad

Exciting Orlando Pirates talent Mohau Nkota had to overcome a career-threatening injury before becoming a PSL star.

The 20-year-old has impressed local fans since debuting in the 2024/2025 season by scoring four goals for the Soweto giants.

It has been a remarkable season for Nkota, and it was made even more special after it was revealed that Pirates' CAF Champions League hero had to overcome a nasty injury.

Orlando Pirates star Mohau Nkota thought his career was over

According to the Pirates website, the 20-year-old suffered a neck injury on Sunday, 24 March 2024, while playing in a DDC Soweto derby.

Nkota said:

"The injury came at the worst time possible. Here I am about to become a professional player, and this happens. During my 4 to 5 hours wait at the hospital, I had many thoughts coming into my head, but fortunately, through God's grace, I overcame my situation. My return to playing was slow and taxing on me mentally because I had long dizzy spells and constant headaches."

Fans admire Nkota

Local football fans praised Nkota, saying they were overjoyed to see that the star recovered from injury and became one of the rising stars in the PSL.

Skey Koetje remembers the injury:

"I still remember that was the second leg of the Soweto derby. It was around 60-70mins when he injured his neck.

Mlungy Gama has a fond memory:

"I won't forget the day they were playing Sundowns MDC. He scored a winning goal after the match, and that hug from coach Dukuduku #24 made them cry."

Retshabile Dipopego is a fan:

"Our young boy."

Tumisho BraStiga WaLesandawana admires Nkota:

"He's a star, this boy; he's coming right. If he keeps banging them like that, he will surely be part of the AFCON squad next year. Far better than the attacking players at Bafana; we need players like him; he scores scorchers."

Gatsheni Mandla Brighton respects the player:

"He is a special player. lm glad Orlando Pirates finally decided to give their youngsters a run, he only need 45 minutes to punish you. Before the season ends, they will unleash another one."

