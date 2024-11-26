Orlando Pirates began their CAF Champions League group stage round on Tuesday evening with a 2-1 win over CR Belouizdad at the Stade du 5 Juillet 1962 in Algiers.

South African youngster Mohau Nkota scored a first-half brace to secure all three points for the Buccaneers, with Bafana Bafana star Khanyisa Mayo pulling one back in the second half for the home side.

The Premier Soccer League giants are second in Group C, with Al Ahly leading the group on goals after their 4-2 win over Ivorian side Stade d'Abidjan.

Pirates defeat Mayo's CR Belouizdad in CAF Champions League

Pirates were the better side in the game's opening minutes and were rewarded with an early goal from Nkota. The Bucs youngster was set by Relebohile Mofokeng to score the first goal of the game in the fourth minute.

The home side were close to levelling things up in the 11th minute, but Sipho Chaine made a double save to preserve the Soweto giants' lead.

It was Belouizdad's goalkeeper's turn to keep his team in the match. He made a brilliant save to stop Nkota from doubling Pirates' lead in the 14th minute.

In the 27th minute, Moustapha Zaghba didn't have an answer to Nkota's powerful shot from outside the box, as the youngster gave the Bucs a deserved two-goal lead before the half-time break.

Kaizer Chiefs target Mayo came on to change the game for the home side. He scored his first goal of the season with a header in the 66th minute, making the score 2-1.

The PSL side held on to the lead to secure three vital points in the first group game.

Source: Briefly News