Young winger Mohau Nkota impressed Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro during his first PSL start on Tuesday, 22 October 2024

The 19-year-old started against SuperSport United and impressed during Pirates' 2-0 victory before he was taken off in the second half

Local football fans praised the teen winger on social media and tipped the player to have a big future in Mzansi football

Teen winger Mohau Nkota impressed fans and coach Jose Riveiro during his first PSL start for the Soweto giants on Tuesday, 22 October 2024.

Mohau made his first start for Pirates during their 2-0 victory over SuperSport United, which put them at the top of the PSL log after a perfect start in their first four matches.

Teen winger Mohau Nkota has impressed Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro. Image: mohau_nkota_7/Instagram and orlandopirates/Twitter.

The 19-year-old played 65 minutes in the victory over SuperSport, but it was enough time to make an impression on fans and Riveiro.

Jose Riveiro backs Mohau Nkota to be a star

Riveiro speaks about Nkota in the tweet below:

According to SportsWire, Riveiro was impressed with Nkota and fellow youngsters at the club suffering from injuries.

Riveiro said:

"I think everyone got the opportunity to see the player that he is. This is Nkota that was on the field with good things and some of the things that he needs to improve. It was his first 65 minutes at Orlando Stadium and is going to be a good feature. But it is important to see these youngsters play with personality, playing with confidence."

Fans praised Nkota

Bucs supporters praised Nkota on social media, saying they were impressed by the 19-year-old's first start for Pirates.

Philani Khumalo backed the player:

"Well done, boy, keep up the good work. Up the BUCS."

Tsepedi De Monyokanist predicts good things:

"When he starts scoring, he won't stop."

Sabelo Maestro Zondo is a fan:

"He's coming alright. No showboating, just trying to score goals."

Mbalenhle Tshabalala admires the teen:

"What a young man with talent."

Itumeleng Andre Motlhasedi was impressed:

"What a gem."

